Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5: Injury Update, Preview, How to Watch

OKLAHOMA CITY — Defense drew blood, but Victor Wembanyama drew the line.

Facing their first deficit of the Western Conference Finals in Game 4, the San Antonio Spurs responded with their most complete performance of the postseason, blowing by the Oklahoma City Thunder behind suffocating defense and a superstar showing from Wembanyama.

The 7-foot-4 phenom finished with 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks while helping even the series at two games apiece. Perhaps the play of the night came when Wembanyama hit a 42-foot buzzer-beater — the longest make of his career – to give the Spurs a needed 12-point lead at halftime.

Unlike the half court shots the Frenchman is seen taking pregame and during practice, something was different about the party trick Wembanyama pulled on Sunday.

“I was thinking shoot to score,” Wembanyama said. “I wasn't messing around at halftime.”

Much of the Spurs’ success in Game 4 came from a major defensive adjustment against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Rather than aggressively trapping the back-to-back MVP, San Antonio forced him to operate in space, which largely fell upon Stephon Castle.

Castle, backed by Wembanyama’s rim protection, helped limit Gilgeous-Alexander to only 19 points, marking the second time all season the point guard finished below 20.

“One of his best attributes is the fact that he wants to do it first,” De'Aaron Fox said of Castle's defensive attitude. “Just that want to be a defender is 75 percent of the battle.”

May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Stephon Castle (5) look on in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Heading into Game 5, the Spurs will attempt to subdue Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. at home with a similar strategy. Whether or not they've "figured it out" remains to be seen.

Either way, Facing Oklahoma City without Ajay Mitchell, who is still nursing a calf strain suffered in Game 3, and potentially Jalen Williams, listed QUESTIONABLE with a re-aggravated hamstring strain, could prove costly for the reigning champions.

The Spurs, meanwhile, boast a clean injury report. De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper — nursing a high ankle sprain and adductor soreness, respetively — remain below 100 percent, but have been good enough to keep turnovers down and propel the Spurs' offensive forward.

"It pains me to see them in pain," Wembanyama said, asked about the health of his teammates. "I trust that they're going to be healthy soon and come back. They should take care of their health ... like we did Game 1, we're going to have their back."

Beyond injuries, here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's Game 5:

WHO:

#2 San Antonio Spurs (2-2)

#1 Oklahoma City Thunder (2-2)

WHEN:

Tuesday, May 26 (Tipoff 7:30 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Okla.

HOW TO WATCH:

NBC and Peacock

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Nothing to Report

OKC:

Ajay Mitchell (calf) - OUT

Thomas Sorber (ACL) - OUT

Jalen Williams (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE