SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have done what they can to keep Game 5 of the NBA Finals in local hands. Whether that's enough remains to be seen.

As concerns continue to grow over the number of New York Knicks fans expected inside Frost Bank Center for Saturday's pivotal matchup, the Spurs have acknowledged there is only so much the organization can do to control who ultimately occupies the seats.

Fans hoping to purchase tickets via the team's official ticketing partner, Ticketmaster, must live within a 150-mile radius to confirm their sale — a restriction that's been in place for the entirety of the Spurs' postseason run — in order to preserve a true home environment.

Still, tickets often change hands multiple times through transfers and secondary marketplaces, making it difficult to track who ultimately attends games.

It hasn't been a concern for the players, however.

"People are making money," Fox said, asked about Spurs fans selling their tickets to opposing fanbases. "It's the economy that we live in. Am I upset about it? No. Do I understand it? Sure. I don't think that really changes ... what happens on the court."

Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) controls the ball against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Knicks fans made their presence felt during Games 1 and 2 in San Antonio, prompting frustration from some Spurs supporters as the series shifted to the East Coast, where the Knicks took a commanding 3-1 series lead after the Spurs' Game 4 collapse.

According to Ticketmaster, the cheapest available ticket for Game 5 in San Antonio is ~ $900 before fees, while some seats remain listed at upwards of $29,000 — still thousands of dollars cheaper than attending Games 3 and 4 at Madison Square Garden.

For San Antonio, the focus remains on extending its season rather than who fills the seats. Needing a miracle, it plans to take the remainder of The Finals one game at a time.

Asked about the Spurs' plan to make a historic comeback, Wembanyama kept it simple.

"Holding each other accountable," he said. "Communicating. Not pointing fingers ... we've proven that we can surpass these difficulties. I'm convinced we're built that way."

WHO:

#3 New York Knicks (3-1)

#2 San Antonio Spurs (1-3)

WHEN:

Saturday, June 13 (Tipoff 7:30 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

HOW TO WATCH:

ESPN on ABC

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Luke Kornet (sick) - QUESTIONABLE

NYK:

Mitchell Robinson (hand) - AVAILABLE