SAN ANTONIO — After two weeks of training and some obligatory sightseeing in Paris, the San Antonio Spurs are returning to South Texas to continue their offseason.

But they got their money's worth with Victor Wembanyama before they left.

"It's Vic's home," Spurs forward Carter Bryant said of the trip. "He's ... introducing us to everything (about) his city. The gym he grew up in. France is welcoming us with open arms."

A group including De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, Kelly Olynyk, Harrison Barnes, Jordan McLaughlin, Tobias Harris and Bryant spent their time getting reps together in Nanterre — Wembanyama's hometown. When they weren't on the court, they saw the Eiffel Tower from the Seine River and toured the Lourve Museum.

Bryant and Castle, who wandered some of the city on their own, took in everything they could. Castle even bought a shirt Bryant couldn't help but make fun of: "I ❤️ Paris," it read.

"I started sweating out there," Castle said, defending himself. "It got hot out there."

As part of the their visit, Wembanyama joined Spurs CEO R.C. Buford to unveil a refurbished community basketball court in the heart of Nanterre as part of the team's “Play Paris” program, which launched in 2025 during their two-game series against the Indiana Pacers. The goal of the program is to provide safe, accessible play spaces across France.

“Nanterre has helped shape France’s basketball culture in a meaningful way," Buford said at the unveiling ceremony. "We’re proud to invest in spaces where the next generation can ... develop, build confidence and feel connected to the game that unites us globally.”

Added Nanterre mayor Raphael Adam: “Ever since you welcomed a child from Nanterre, an unbreakable bond has been forged between our city and ... the San Antonio Spurs. This court stands today as a symbol of that connection — a source of pride for Nanterre."

July 30, 2026; Nanterre, France; A bird's-eye view of the San Antonio Spurs' newly unveiled refurbished basketball court. | Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs.

As the Spurs prepare for their 2026-27 campaign on the heels of their first NBA Finals berth since 2014, they're continuing to work on their on-court chemistry.

Having Harris, who officially signed to a two-year, $31 million free agency contract on July 7, in France will help jump start what San Antonio hopes will be a major boon to its perimeter shooting abilities. Whether or not he'll start remains a mystery.

Heading back to Texas, the Spurs aren't worried in the slightest about how their lineups and rotations may shake out — Harper and Fox included. They're more focused on improving.

Harper, for one, hasn't yet gotten over perhaps his favorite part of visiting Paris.

"The Eiffel Tower," he said, standing under the structure. "It's big as hell. Shoutout Vic."