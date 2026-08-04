Wembanyama Joined by Spurs Stars (and Brother) for Workout in France

Victor Wembanyama is spending some time in France this summer, and many of his Spurs' teammates took a trip to Paris to join him for some offseason work.

De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, Tobias Harris, Harrison Barnes, Carter Bryant, and Jordan McLaughlin all made the voyage. It's unclear how long they'll all be in town, or if anyone else will be arriving later in the week.

Wembanyama recently helped unveil a refurbished basketball court in his hometown of Nanterre, a suburb west of Paris. He was joined there by Spurs president R.C. Buford, who spoke about the overseas minicamp in a long interview he did with French outlet TrashTalk.

"Our coaches, our players are going to be here together next week doing some work in Paris," he said. "They're coming over to see Victor, about eight or ten."

Wembanyama started his international career with Nanterre 92 at the age of 15, which is right around when Buford saw him in person for the first time.

"May 4, 2019," Buford said when asked if he remembered the moment. "I have a picture."

"There was a game in Cholet where Sekou Doumbouya was playing, and so I was coming over to watch," Buford recounted. "We had the 19th pick in the draft, Sekou went 15. There was I think 28 teams that were here with Sekou. It was in May, most of the teams' seasons were completed, so the focus on the draft was really important. It was a big game in Cholet, we went to watch that, and our international scout Claudio Crippa said, 'hey, there's a game in the afternoon with the junior team, we need to go see a kid from Nanterre."

Seven years and a few months later Wembanyama is the center of the basketball world, the face of the most popular NBA franchise in France, back where it all started in Nanterre. The many stars of the Spurs joined the hometown hero in his hometown, in the little gym where his journey to San Antonio truly began.

A photo shared by the team shows the silver and black's best players in front of the green and black theme of Nanterre, which carried through to the redesigned court Wemby christened earlier in the week. Video from the workout shows equal parts smile, sweat, and shooting from the players assembled.

same grind. different country. 💯 pic.twitter.com/Lg5BzDKybg — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 4, 2026

The eight Spurs in the building are joined by other players to fill out the run, and it looks like another talented kid from Nanterre joined in. That would be 19-year-old Oscar Wembanyama, a 6-foot-7 forward who plays for SIG Strasbourg and also Victor's younger brother. A shirts-versus-skins portion of the workout around the 40-second mark shows Fox lobbing to Victor, and Oscar flashes through the frame.

The taller Wembanyama has been busy on and off the court all summer. He worked out at Fox's place in Katy with Harris and Barnes, then worked with Kel'el Ware under the tutelege of Hakeem Olajuwon, and played some cheeky pickup footy too. Business is booming for Wemby, who made the cover of 2K, got a long-term signature shoe deal with Nike, and signed a big contract extension with the Spurs that left some money on the table to maximize the potential for winning.

Victor Wembanyama will enter his fourth NBA season as the favorite for MVP, hell-bent on hoisting the trophy that eluded his grasp at the end of the Finals a few months ago. It's the first offseason he's had to work with Fox, and Harris is brand new to the team and could be a crucial piece. The more time they spend developing chemistry now, the more locked in they'll all be when the regular season rolls around.