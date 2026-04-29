SAN ANTONIO — Carter Bryant didn't need to be reminded twice. The San Antonio Spurs had a job to do at Frost Bank Center Tuesday night.

“There’s no motivation," the rookie said at shootaround ahead of Game 5. "It’s just what needs to get done. If you need motivation for a close-out game, you’re playing the wrong sport.”

With a chance to secure a few days of rest before moving on to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Spurs came out firing on all cylinders. After coming from behind to take Game 3 and Game 4 from the Portland Trail Blazers on the road, they never trailed on Tuesday.

San Antonio won Game 5 114-95 to win the series 4-1 and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals, where they'll face the winner of the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves series — currently 3-2 in Minnesota's favor.

"I don't think we're needing any extra time to wait and see which one we're gonna play," Stephon Castle said, speaking on Round 1. "I think we're ready."

Apr 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) reacts after guard Dylan Harper (2) scored during the first half of Game 5 of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

De'Aaron Fox led the way offensively for the Spurs with 21 points and nine assists on 8-for-14 shooting from the field. Behind him, Julian Champagnie scored 19 points of his own on 5-for-7 shooting from 3 and grabbed seven rebounds.

Victor Wembanyama logged a 17-point double-double with six blocks, marking 13 in the past two teams, to secure the first-round victory. Deni Avdija had 22 points.

The win marked the Spurs' first time advancing to the second round since 2017.

"It's taken a while," Fox joked, "but it definitely feels good."

Entering Game 5, San Antonio had relied on several key stars in each of its wins. Wembanyama shouldered the load in Game 1, but Devin Vassell helped erase an 8-0 Portland run to begin the second half and keep the Spurs in Front.

In Game 3, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle combined for 60 points in lieu of Wembanyama, who was unable to clear the NBA's concussion protocol in time to suit up. His night came in Game 4, when he logged 27 points and seven blocks to complement Fox's 28.

"We don't care about that." 😤



—Stephon Castle and the Spurs aren't worried about doubters saying they're too young 💯 pic.twitter.com/nQHbCr7O1E — ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2026

"We got this connection," Wembanyama said. "I think there's no useless drama between us… there's no jealousy. Nobody cares about their stat line. It's our greatest strength."

Closing out the series, it showed. Still, the Spurs feel they have room to improve, and they intend to prove it in San Antonio again for Game 1 of the second round.

"We have a lot of things that we can be better at," Johnson said, "but we're ready to step in, ready to step up to the plate and swing, and that's fun to be a part of."

Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets from Target Center is set for Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. Central on ESPN.