SAN ANTONIO — Stephon Castle might be stuck between a rock and a hard place.

On one hand, the San Antonio Spurs' star two-way guard can let up on his physicality, allow the Minnesota Timberwolves easier shots near the rim and allow himself to be pushed around more than he does. His other option is missing the final minutes of every game.

Castle didn't actively choose the latter for himself Monday night, but such was his fate as he watched Julian Champagnie's final 3-pointer hit the front iron from the bench. San Antonio dropped Game 1 to Minnesota 104-102; Castle accrued 17 points and six fouls in 28 minutes.

"It's frustrating," he admitted on Tuesday. "Other teams are playing as physical as us ... sometimes the calls just don't go our way, but I can't change who I am defensively."

As the Spurs' first line of defense, Castle often faces the NBA's best slashers and scorers. He's hung his hat on guarding the ball all season, which — with Anthony Edwards coming off the bench as he ramps up from a left knee bone bruise — means plenty of face time with Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle against the Timberwolves.

May 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) fouls San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) in the first half during Game 1 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

If there was any question about whether increased physicality exists in the playoffs before Game 1 the answer was presented rather plainly in the Spurs' eyes.

"It's the playoffs," Julian Champagnie said. "The game is called differently. It's called a lot more physical, which it should be. You've got to pick and choose your battles. Sometimes they call it, and sometimes they don't. That's just what it comes down to."

Two of Castle's fouls came while the guard was tangled up in the high post with McDaniels and Randle. Back and forth shoving garnered no whistle, but when Castle eventually hit the floor in both instances, he found himself in the book, much to his chagrin.

Careful not to air too many grievances, Castle kept his explanation simple.

"They pushed off our spots a lot," he said. "I feel like we didn't get as many calls as they did, but the ones they did call against us were inconsistent."

San Antonio was called for three more fouls than Minnesota, and Castle was the only Spur with more than four. Edwards finished with 18 points off the bench, and while the Spurs' offensive struggles told the story of Monday night, Castle fouling out for the second time in three games will be another point of film emphasis for Mitch Johnson.

"There's some wisdom stuff there in terms of understanding foul trouble and situations," the coach said, "but it's tough. We ask him to be the All-NBA defender that he is with the level of physicality that he has to play with. I thought he got called for some tough ones."

He continued, decisively: "The way that we want him to play, he's probably staring at four to five fouls every game in these playoffs."

May 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the first half during Game 1 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

As Edwards continues to ramp up in hopes of getting back to his standard workload, Castle's responsibility will shift from McDaniels and Randle to the Timberwolves' star. His teammates made clear their confidence in him remains unchanged.

"It's not something to start crying about," Julian Champagnie said. "He'll be fine."

Watching film Tuesday morning, the Spurs noticed small details they could improve. A few too many offensive turnovers — many of which De'Aaron Fox shouldered the blame for — and better defensive positioning could have changed Game 1's outcome.

Maybe Castle's presence for the final three minutes and 20 seconds would have done the same. But San Antonio will take an occasional foul out at the expense of his assignment.

"Physicality is real," Spurs rookie Dylan Harper said. "We love to have him on the floor, but when you have a task so big like that, it's kind of hard to not to play as physical as he plays."

Castle doesn't plan to change anything about his approach. Being coached by Johnson is part of the process he signed up for entering the postseason, and beyond those adjustments, the 21-year-old knows he can't afford to deviate much from his norm.

He just hopes not to be burned by one-sided calls for the rest of Round 2.

"They have a lot of good one-on-one scorers," Castle said of the Timberwolves. "Me not being able to be physical on them is just putting us at a instant disadvantage. I don't know really what else to do other than just be playing how I've been playing. Hopefully they call it even."