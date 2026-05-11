MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards called his shot.

Asked by a reporter about the outlook of the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves' Western Conference Semifinals series against the San Antonio Spurs after scoring 36 points to steal Game 4 at home, the star guard had a one-track mind.

"They’re going to have Wemby back," he said. "He’s going to come in with a lot of energy.”

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, coming off a 32-point performance to lead the Spurs to a 2-1 series lead, was ejected from Game 4 following an elbow strike to Naz Reid's neck. The contact, deemed intentional and excessive, earned a Flagrant 2 distinction.

"You could see the frustration," said Spurs rookie Dylan Harper, who had a front-row view of the scuffle. "I can see where he was coming from. I don't think it was intentional, I think it was more like, 'They keep grabbing me. I'm going to protect myself.'"

Wembanyama missed the final 32 minutes of the game after the foul as the Spurs fell to the Timberwolves 114-109. First reported by ESPN, the Frenchman will play Game 5 and avoid suspension and/or additional fines.

The decision certainly satisfied Spurs coach Mitch Johnson.

"There was zero intent," Johnson said Sunday night, defending his star in the aftermath of his ejection. "To add anything beyond (an ejection) would be ridiculous."

May 10, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) commits a Fagrant 2 foul against Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) in the second quarter of Game 4 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Johnson spoke at length about what he felt was a lack of protection for Wembanyama, citing constant excessive contact that often goes uncalled by game officials. He didn't condone the elbow, but made clear Wembanyama had the right to send a message.

"At some point, he's going to have to protect himself," the coach explained. "We've been asking (the referees) to do that now for a while ... the lack of protection is really disappointing. At some level, it's starting to get actually disgusting."

He continued: "I’m glad he took matters into his own hands ... he’s going to have to protect himself if they’re not (going to do it). I think it’s disgusting.”

Heading into Game 5, the Spurs hope to take a commanding 3-2 series lead at home with still a chance to close out the series in six games. They took no solace in a close Game 5 loss, but appreciated the sentiment when asked about silver linings.

"I would've liked to win," Harper said. "I think that was the biggest thing, the biggest goal for all of us, but it being close, you gotta nod your head to something. All the good things we did, we can do even better (moving forward). I think that's a positive."

Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the San Antonio Spurs/Minnesota Timberwolves from Frost Bank Center is set for 7 p.m. Central on NBC and Peacock.