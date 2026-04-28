SAN ANTONIO — Back in their home territory, the San Antonio Spurs have all eyes on eliminating their first postseason opponent since 2019.

"We have all the momentum on our side right now," Devin Vassell said after his squad's 114-93 Game 3 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, "to be able to do it in front of our home fans would be something special. That’s all we’re worried about right now.”

After clearing the NBA's concussion protocol Sunday afternoon, Wembanyama suited up and played 34 minutes — many of them spent climbing out of a hole the Spurs blame themselves for digging. His 27 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks were proof of the effort.

"I thought he looked great," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said on Sunday.

Apr 26, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) encourages a teammate to be smart during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game 4 of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

San Antonio owns a commanding 3-1 Western Conference First Round series lead after taking both road games in Portland. With Wembanyama off the injury report for Tuesday's Game 5 — the first elimination game of the series — they hope to close the deal.

The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, know where they need to improve. Atop their list is hanging on to the double-digit leads they've been able to accumualte.

“We mentally (broke) down and couldn’t get over it," Trail Blazers coach Tiago Splitter said.

With its season on the line, Portland will attempt to find sparks of offense from Deni Avdija, Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday, all of whom have logged 29 points or more in one game this series. If it had its druthers, all three would leave their mark in Game 5.

Waiting for them will be the Spurs, who have Round 2 on their minds with a win. Long past advanced scouting reports, the contest may come down to minutae.

“We know so much about them, and they know so much about us," Stephon Castle said.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday night's tipoff:

WHO:

#7 Portland Trail Blazers (1-3)

#2 San Antonio Spurs (3-1)

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 28 (Tipoff 8:30 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

HOW TO WATCH:

ESPN

INJURY REPORT:

POR:

Damian Lillard (Achilles) - OUT

SAS:

N/A