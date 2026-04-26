PORTLAND, Ore. — San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is available for Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday afternoon after clearing NBA concussion protocol.

The 7-foot-4 MVP candidate was a true game-time decision after falling onto his chin less than a week ago and missing Game 3. When Spurs coach Mitch Johnson addressed the media an 90 minutes prior to tipoff, he said that Wembanyama was "still working through the process" and they'd have an official update an hour before the game.

When the time came, San Antonio announced Wembanyama has been cleared.

Wembanyama set a Spurs record with 35 points in his playoff debut in Game 1 before becoming the NBA's first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year. In the ensuing Game 2, he fell on his face and was later diagnosed with a concussion.

After suffering the injury on Tuesday night, Wembanyama was back at the team facility on Wednesday to celebrate Keldon Johnson's Sixth Man of the Year nod.

"Coming in the next day after that situation, and him just smiling and lighting up the room, it's infectious," Devin Vassell said on Saturday. "To have that type of presence and ... no matter what he had going on, show that he's still here for the team, huge shoutout to him."

Whether or not #Spurs' Victor Wembanyama plays today remains to be seen.



That said, I had a chance to ask Devin Vassell yesterday about having the Frenchman around even with his status in the air. He had a great response. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/hGoPYRAM4X — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) April 26, 2026

The NBA has specific rules for returning from a concussion, and players need to perform increasingly more demanding physical activities without experiencing concussion symptoms, from the stationary bike all the way up to non-contact team drills. Players can't begin the process of working their way back until 24 hours after the injury; according to ESPN's Shams Charania, Wembanyama began the cardio portion Wednesday night.

Whether he played Game 4, the Spurs planned to keep their game plan the same.

"We won't change our identity based on who's in and who's out," Johnson said.

Spurs doctors, in consultation with a league policy director, evaluated Wembanyama at each step of the process. The Frenchman made the trip with the team to Portland with intent to play at least one of the two games, but despite being held out of Game 3, the Spurs completed a 15-point comeback to take a 2-1 series lead over Portland.

"Obviously, I know he was upset last night that he wasn't able to play," Vassell said, "but he didn't show that to us... that's huge."

Five days after the injury, Wembanyama is ready to return to play. If the Spurs are able to win Sunday's matinee, they'll take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to San Antonio for a secure their first playoff victory since 2017 in five games.

Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round between the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers from Moda Center is set for 2:30 p.m. Central Sunday afternoon on ESPN.