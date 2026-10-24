Sophomore Showdown: Preview, How to Watch Spurs Take On Mavericks in Dallas

The San Antonio Spurs showed a better version of themselves Friday night. It just wasn't enough to get the win.

Victor Wembanyama bounced back from a difficult season opener with 25 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks, but the Houston Rockets escaped Moody Center with a 114-110 victory.

Alperen Şengün led Houston with 29 points, while Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson added 20 apiece. The Spurs had opportunities to take control late, but Thompson's block on Wembanyama's potential game-tying attempt sealed a disappointing finish.

Dylan Harper added 20 points, and De'Aaron Fox finished with 19 points and nine assists. There were encouraging signs, even if San Antonio still has plenty to work through.

There won't be much time to dwell on the loss.

The Spurs head north for a Saturday night matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Both teams will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back, with Dallas returning home after defeating the Indiana Pacers 121-105 on Friday.

The quick turnaround presents an early test of endurance and consistency. But beyond the travel, fatigue and familiar Texas stare down, Saturday offers another compelling storyline.

Two of the most highly anticipated prospects from the 2025 NBA Draft could share the floor once again.

San Antonio guard Dylan Harper and Dallas forward Cooper Flagg are entering their second NBA seasons, each looking to build on the promise that made them two of the most talked-about young players in the league.

Flagg entered the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick, carrying enormous expectations into Dallas. Harper followed as the No. 2 selection, joining a Spurs team already building around Victor Wembanyama and an emerging young core.

Their situations are different, but the expectations surrounding their development remain high.

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper shake hands on stage before the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Harper, the challenge is continuing to find his place alongside De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle in a crowded, talented backcourt. His ability to create off the dribble, attack the paint and make plays for others gives San Antonio a big offensive weapon.

Flagg brings a different dimension to Dallas. His size, versatility and instincts on both ends of the floor make him a difficult matchup, and he has already established himself as one of the NBA's most promising young stars.

The reigning Rookie of the Year averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in his debut season, putting himself in rare company alongside Oscar Robertson, Larry Bird and Luka Dončić. Now entering Year 2, Flagg has an opportunity to take another leap toward superstardom.

Unfortunately, whether that next step includes Saturday's matchup remains uncertain.

Flagg exited Friday's game against Indiana with a left shoulder injury after a hard foul by Aaron Nesmith on a breakaway attempt. He did not return for the second half, leaving his availability against San Antonio in question.

He tallied 14 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in just 17 minutes before his departure.

It would be a disappointing development for a matchup featuring two of the league's brightest young players.

If Flagg does play, Saturday won't necessarily feature the two guarding each other possession after possession. But it will provide another opportunity to measure their growth as they begin their sophomore campaigns.

Of course, neither team can afford to focus solely on its young stars.

Both San Antonio and Dallas will be playing their second game in as many nights, with little time to recover or make adjustments. The quick turnaround will test each team's depth, energy and ability to execute under pressure.

For the Spurs, it will be another opportunity to build chemistry and establish consistency early in the season. The Mavericks, meanwhile, will look to defend their home floor against a familiar Texas rival — and Victor Wembanyama.

Starting Lineups

The Dallas Mavericks have a familiar face back leading their offense.

February 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs guard Kyrie Irving (11) of the Dallas Mavericks controls the ball against Chuck’s Global Stars forward Victor Wembanyama (1) of the San Antonio Spurs during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After missing the entire 2025-26 season while recovering from a torn ACL, Kyrie Irving returned to the starting lineup Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. The veteran guard finished with 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting in 24 minutes, offering Dallas an encouraging glimpse of what it had been missing.

He looked even more comfortable Friday.

Irving scored a team-high 24 points against Indiana, knocking down five 3-pointers as the Mavericks secured their first win of the season.

Irving's return gives the Mavericks another proven scorer and playmaker Cooper Flagg, who carried much of the offensive responsibility during his rookie campaign. The two are still developing their chemistry, but the combination presents a significant challenge for opposing defenses.

Dallas coach Dusty May started Irving, Max Christie, Flagg, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford against Houston, opting for Christie over Zaccharie Risacher after experimenting with different combinations throughout the preseason.

Christie struggled offensively against Houston, finishing with five points on 2-for-8 shooting. He responded Friday with 16 points, providing another scoring option alongside Irving.

Washington provides versatility and physicality in the frontcourt, He finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds against the Pacers, helping Dallas control much of the contest. Gafford offers a presence around the basket as a rebounder and rim protector.

Risacher remains another intriguing piece of Dallas' rotation. The former No. 1 overall pick brings length and defensive potential on the wing, and he contributed 11 points against Indiana.

Naji Marshall also played an important role Friday, scoring 15 points off the bench. His energy and versatility give May another option when the Mavericks need to change the pace of a game.

Marcus Sasser provides additional backcourt depth, and Dallas will have to manage its frontcourt rotation with Dereck Lively II's availability in question.

With Irving back and several young players competing for minutes, Dallas has plenty of talent to work with. How quickly those pieces come together will be an important part of its early season.

As for the Spurs, Friday offered another look at the potential of their young backcourt.

Harper followed his opening-night performance with 20 points against Houston, shooting 8-for-15 from the field without committing a turnover. Fox added 19 points and nine assists, while Castle contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The three-guard combination hasn't been seamless, but the individual talent is clear. Each brings a different dimension to San Antonio's offense, and Spurs coach Mitch Johnson is still working to find the right balance.

Devin Vassell finished with 10 points against Houston, while Julian Champagnie added six. Both remain important perimeter options as the Spurs continue experimenting with their rotations.

Wembanyama, meanwhile, looked much more comfortable after his difficult performance against Oklahoma City. His ability to impact both ends of the floor remains the foundation of San Antonio's lineup.

Keldon Johnson and Luke Kornet provided valuable minutes off the bench Friday, while Harrison Barnes and Carter Bryant offer additional options depending on the matchup.

With another game less than 24 hours away, Mitch Johnson will have to consider both the combinations that worked against Houston and the demands of a quick turnaround.

Oct 16, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Head Coach Mitch Johnson observes the second half of play against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to Watch For

Friday offered a reminder of how quickly a game can change, even when the Spurs appear to be finding their rhythm.

San Antonio battled Houston throughout the night, but defensive lapses and costly mistakes kept it from finishing the job.

Although Wembanyama looked more like himself, he wasn't satisified with the result.

"Of course. I think we showed a better face," Wembanyama said when asked whether he had done a better job of avoiding overthinking. "We need to stop getting down on teams ... getting down double digits. And we made some mistakes that were very costly. This is our problem."

"We work hard. We work hard for a time, and then we blow away what we have. But it was better."

San Antonio has shown an ability to respond when trailing, but finding consistency before falling behind remains a challenge. Against Dallas, another slow stretch could be difficult to overcome.

The Mavericks showed just how dangerous they can be Friday, building a commanding first-half lead against Indiana behind Irving and Washington.

Dallas scored 77 points before halftime and eventually held on for a 121-105 victory. Even without Flagg in the second half, the Mavericks had enough offense and defensive presence to secure the win.

Depth will matter Saturday.

If Flagg is available, his versatility could create an intriguing matchup with Wembanyama, particularly when Dallas looks to attack in transition or challenge San Antonio around the basket.

If he can't play, Irving, Washington and the Mavericks' supporting cast will have to shoulder more responsibility.

For San Antonio, the biggest questions go beyond one individual matchup.

Mitch Johnson continues to evaluate the balance between his three guards and the shooting provided by Vassell and Champagnie. While the lineup combinations haven't always looked comfortable, the coach saw encouraging signs in Friday's closing minutes.

"Late, when we played properly and appropriately — how we're supposed to — our offense looked really good," Johnson said.

"Obviously, we're very familiar with Julian and Devin on the court and the gravity that they obviously have, but I think when we played how we were supposed to play, the offense looked fine with everybody on the court."

The Spurs have the offensive talent to create opportunities, but Saturday will be a good test of their ability to execute consistently. On the second night of a back-to-back, San Antonio will have to prove it can maintain its energy, focus and discipline even as fatigue sets in.

Defensively, they'll need to limit Irving's ability to create space, keep Dallas from controlling the glass and finish possessions with rebounds.

Harper understands that responsibility.

Oct 23, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Houston center Alperen Sengun (28) and San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) battle for a rebound ahead of guard Amen Thompson (1) during the first half at Moody Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"For us, we got to get stops and run. That's the biggest thing," Harper said after Friday's loss.

"I feel like we have a lot of lapses on defense. I raise my hand to that. I feel like I, and the team, we've all got to get better."

Saturday gives San Antonio another opportunity to do just that.

The Spurs are still searching for their first win, and another Texas rival stands in the way. Whether the sophomore showdown materializes or not, the challenge remains the same: compete for a full 48 minutes, make the necessary adjustments and turn the lessons of the first two games into progress.

And for a young team still figuring out how its pieces fit together, Harper's words might be the most important takeaway.

"I feel like details are the biggest thing when it comes to games like this."

WHO:

Dallas Mavericks (1-1)

San Antonio Spurs (0-2)

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 23 (Tipoff 7 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

American Airlines Center, Dallas

HOW TO WATCH:

Prime Video

Radio: 1200 WOAI (English), KXTN.com 1350AM (Spanish)

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:



• Tobias Harris (calf) - OUT

• Jayden Quaintance (knee) - OUT

DAL:

• Cooper Flagg (shoulder) - OUT

• Dereck Lively II (foot) - OUT.

• Santi Aldama (knee) - OUT

• Tarik Biberović (heel) - OUT

• Caleb Martin (thumb) - OUT



• Jett Howard (calf) - DOUBTFUL



• Max Christie (shin) - QUESTIONABLE

• Kyrie Irving (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

• Zaccharie Risacher (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

• Morez Johnson Jr. (shin) - QUESTIONABLE