Wembanyama Breaks NBA Playoff Blocks Record in Game 1 Against Timberwolves

SAN ANTONIO -- Maybe the Timberwolves got used to playing the defensively-challenged Nuggets.

Maybe the news of Victor Wembanyama's shot-blocking prowess has not yet reached Minnesota (though that seems unlikely).

Whatever the reason, the Timberwolves kept trying, over and over again, to attack the rim against Wembanyama in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. And over and over again, Wembanyama launched that weak stuff toward the sea of fiesta-clad fans.

7 SWATS FOR WEMBY IN ONE HALF!



Most blocks in ANY postseason half in the PxP era:



Dwight Howard (8, 4/18/2010)

Victor Wembanyama (7, 5/4/2026) pic.twitter.com/TSIg6AZkrd — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2026

Tim Duncan held the Spurs' franchise record for blocks in a playoff game with nine. Wembanyama logged seven... in the first half. Initially credited with eight in the opening half, that would have tied a 2010 Dwight Howard performance for the most blocks by a player in any half of a playoff game since the beginning of the play-by-play era.

Wemby got the shot blocking started on the first play of the game, then his countryman and fellow Defensive Player of the Year winner Rudy Gobert answered. Wembanyama responded with a chase-down block on the next play.

WEMBY BLOCK.

GOBERT BLOCK.

WEMBY BLOCK.



WHAT A START TO GAME 1 IN SAN ANTONIO ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QNDiFg89Tr — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2026

A little later on, burly big man Julius Randle tried his luck and came up with snake eyes. The ball came back to him, and with a goldfish-like memory he tried his luck again. After being stuffed once more, it's possible that Randle realized it was less about luck and more about the 7-foot-5 alien from outer space.

San Antonio is LOVING what they are seeing from their young superstar 🗣️🔊 https://t.co/18lU5AEZPH pic.twitter.com/SHj8FjAfeC — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2026

Some on the internet wailed that a few of these blocks were actually "fouls" or "goaltends," whatever that means. Even if one or two of these swats fell short of the legal standard, it speaks to the respect Wemby has earned from the officials that they kept their whistles holstered. Maybe the Star Wars fan used a Jedi mind trick on May the Fourth.

In the second half Wembanyama picked up right where he left off. Jaden McDaniels wisely spun away from the big fella's help defense, but Wembanyama just took an extra-long step and used his extra-long arm to stuff it anyway.

Two blocks later, Wembanyama surpassed Duncan's Spurs record and tied the all-time NBA record of 10 held by Hakeem Olajuwon, Mark Eaton and Andrew Bynum.

Despite the defensive pyrotechnics by Wembanyama, the Timberwolves fought hard and kept things close for the entire contest. In the fourth quarter of a one-point game, Anthony Edwards split the defense and went for the layup with Wemby on the weak side.

ANOTHER WEMBY SWAT... HIS 11TH OF THE GAME!



LEADS TO DE'AARON FOX'S LAY TO PUT SPURS UP 3.



WEMBY SETS A NEW RECORD FOR BLOCKS IN A POSTSEASON GAME 🤯🚨 pic.twitter.com/BrEcBGh4Q8 — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2026

The alien smashed it off the window leading to a Spurs bucket in transition, and with his eleventh block he left Olajuwon, Eaton and Bynum behind.