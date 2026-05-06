SAN ANTONIO — Nobody else in the Minnesota Timberwolves' locker room expected Anthony Edwards to suit up for Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs. Only he did.

The star never doubted he'd return in time for Monday night.

"I'll go out on that b**** on one leg if I've got to," Edwards said in a nine-minute video detailing his ramp-up process posted to his personal YouTube channel on Sunday.

A hyperextended left knee and proximate bone bruise suffered in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference First Round threatened to keep him out for weeks. Edwards missed the remainder of that contest and the two that followed as Minnesota claimed a 4-2 series victory over Denver to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

At that point, his status for Game 1 and Game 2 in San Antonio was anything but confirmed. In Chris Finch's eyes, it might have been just short of a medical miracle.

"Our medical staff has done an unbelievable job of getting him to this point," the Timberwolves' coach said, "and he was super motivated by the fact that we were able to get that first series. I think that was a little bit of an inspiration for him, too."

May 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 1 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Coming off the bench for only the second time of the season, Edwards faced a minutes restriction, a limited role as he ramped up to full form and extra protection around his knee. None of it kept him from maintaining his usual swagger, especially in a hostile environment.

Each time Edwards scored, the Spurs' fiesta-striped congregation held its breath. Down by nine points late in the fourth quarter, they'd have been better off cheering.

“Everybody in the arena is against us," Edwards said. "That’s the best thing about it."

By the end of his 25 minutes, Minnesota secured a 104-102 win to take a 1-0 series lead, and Edwards logged 18 points on 8-for-13 shooting. Logging most of his minutes without Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle on the floor helped him find a rhythm; Edwards still blamed himself for not contributing more.

Specifically, for allowing a pair of offensive rebounds to Julian Champagnie with a minute to play while the Timberwolves clung to a six-point lead.

"I may not be as athletic as I usually am," Edwards began, "but I've got to be able to box out, make the small plays to win the big time games ... I made so many mistakes at the end of the game. I'm disappointed in myself… I'll be better."

Having prepared a game plan expecting Edwards to play, the Spurs didn't allow themselves to make any excuses for the guard's solid outing.

“That’s kind of who he is,” Spurs rookie Dylan Harper said. “A superstar in this league. He’s going to come back and have games like that even though he hasn’t played for a little bit.”

Added Julian Champagnie: "This is what he wants to do. This is what we’re going to do to counter it. May the best man win ... we’ll just go back to the drawing board.”

May 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) faces off against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half during Game 1 of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

While defense wasn't the prime suspect in the Spurs' subpar Game 1 performance, Mitch Johnson's squad recognized an overall need to improve. Forcing Edwards into tougher shots in half-court offense might be a start, but even that isn't eureka.

"I feel like ... pounding and pounding at the game plan is the biggest thing for us," Harper said. "Just stick(ing) to our principles, playing our brand of basketball."

San Antonio experienced perhaps a more subdued version of Edwards Monday night than they're likely to see in every game after. Even if the star, currently listed QUESTIONABLE for Game 2, sits out on Wednesday, his Game 3 return will lead to more offensive firepower.

That, and — in his own words — a sense of comfort for the Timberwolves, already set to miss Donte DiVincenzo for the rest of the postseason and into next year.

"It takes pressure off of everyone just knowing I'm out there," Edwards said at the podium after Game 1. “I wanted to be out there with my brothers. Just that simple.”

A Tuesday morning film session at the Spurs' practice facility replayed several moments San Antonio wishes it had back. Like Edwards, it's self-diagnosing. Like Game 1, it will prepare as if Edwards is playing 35 minutes looking to score 55 points.

The Spurs don't plan to be on the losing side of that effort.

"We approach the game the same way," Wembanyama said. "It's the playoffs. We've got so many things to think about. We're ready for anything."