NEW YORK — De'Aaron Fox has seen his share of loud arenas. Playing in Sacramento for over seven years, especially during the beam season, drew some rowdy home crowds.

During his days at Kentucky, the point guard remembers some hectic environments just 83 miles East in Louisville. But none of those memories included TSA-style security.

"It’s a little inconvenient," Fox admitted at San Antonio Spurs shootaround on Monday.

Ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, United States president Donald Trump announced he would be in attendance at Madison Square Garden in support of the New York Knicks. He will become the first sitting president in U.S. history to attend an NBA Finals game.

“I think the president being here just makes it inconvenient for everybody else," Fox said, citing heightened security measures around Game 3, "but it is what it is.”

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) after the game between the Spurs and the Knicks in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

As a result of Trump's attendance, the New York Police Department — working in conjunction with United States Secret Service — canceled the Knicks' team-sanctioned fan watch party that was held outside Madison Square Garden for both Games 1 and 2.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced during a news conference Monday morning that the city intends to reinstate those gatherings for the Knicks' next home game.

"We are looking forward to bringing back watch parties for Game 4," Tisch said, "but I think New Yorkers are used to presidents coming to town. They understand that generally means lockdowns of areas, and that’s what you’re going to see tonight at the Garden.”

Fans attending Game 3 have been informed of a strict no-bag policy that will be in place on Monday; NYPD has encouraged all ticket-holders to arrive to Madison Square Garden at least two hours prior to tipoff in anticipation of longer security lines run by Secret Service.

Starting at 4pm today, vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be closed from West 30th Street to West 35th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue.



No one will be allowed inside the secure area unless you have a ticket to the game, a train ticket, are going to a business inside… — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 8, 2026

While players from both teams had to endure similar checks, they've remained largely unnmoved by Trump's attendance in response to questions about the matter.

"He'll just be there watching the game," Knicks forward O.G. Anunoby said. "We're going to go as usual, play our game. Try to win the game."

Added Spurs star Victor Wembanyama: "This is similar to something ... like The Olympics. Isolating myself is something I've practiced. I think I'm good at it, so it's not a problem."

Beginning at 4 p.m. EST, vehicular and pedestrian traffic in New York will be closed from West 30th Street to West 35th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue near the arena.

Beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST, the Knicks will look to extend their NBA Finals series lead to 3-0. But with the president watching, the Spurs hope to steal one back.

"We dropped two games at home," Fox said. "We know we have to win a game on the road."

Here's everything else you need to know ahead of Game 3:

WHO:

#2 San Antonio Spurs (0-2)

#3 New York Knicks (2-0)

WHEN:

Monday, June 8 (Tipoff 7:30 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

HOW TO WATCH:

ESPN on ABC

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Nothing to Report

NYK:

Mitchell Robinson (hand) - AVAILABLE