EDINBURG, Texas — On the second go-around, the Austin Spurs left no doubt, thrashing the Rio Grande Valley Vipers 132-96 Tuesday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

Austin guard Jayden Nunn came off the bench, led with 22 points, and went a perfect 6-for-6 from beyond the arc in the rout.

Austin's guard trio of Nunn, Ja'Kobi Gillespie, and Jon Elmore scored 20-plus points in the blowout over the Vipers. Spurs guard R.J. Davis impacted the game early and narrowly joined his fellow guard with a 20-point game, missing the mark by one point. Austin continues to roll through the NBA G League's Tip-Off Tournament with a perfect 4-0 start.

Over the past two games, the Spurs offense has been clicking, averaging 136 points and 30 assists per game. Elmore opened the night with a hot hand, knocking down his first five three-pointers. Davis was effective early, quickly scoring 10 points to give Austin an early 33-19 lead after the first quarter.

Rio Grande Valley began to close the gap late in the second quarter, cutting the 20-point deficit to 14 at the end of the first half. Austin learned its lesson from its season opener against Rio Grande Valley, loosening up in the final 24 minutes and allowing the Vipers to rally late.

Nov 8, 2026; Cedar Park, Texas, USA; Austin Spurs guard Jon Elmore (33) waits during a game stoppage in the first half against the Laketown Squadron at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. | Michael A. Gonzales/Austin Spurs

The Spurs slammed on the gas pedal out of the half, outscoring the Vipers 35-20 and taking a 29-point lead into the final quarter. Austin's dominant lead ticked over to 39 points early in the fourth quarter, putting the game out of reach.

Defensively, the Spurs had their best performance of the season so far, limiting Rio Grande Valley to 38 percent shooting from the field and 27 percent shooting from 3. In the rebounding battle, Austin had no trouble, winning 55-44, with 39 coming on defense.

Over four games, the Austin bench has shown up significantly and delivered its best performance against the Vipers. Davis and Nunn continue to shine off the bench, and Malik Williams just missed a double-double, posting 10 points and eight rebounds.

Gillespie finished with 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals, pacing the tempo for Austin. Elmore cooled down after opening the game 5-for-6 and finished the night 0-for-5 from beyond the arc, still scoring 20 points. Forward Terry Taylor picked up his first double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Spurs two-way forward Maliq Brown remains a force, doing the dirty work on the defensive side of the ball. Brown led the rebounding effort with 15 boards and added six points, most of them early in the contest.

Although he didn't match his double-double performance in his second match against the Vipers, Ochai Agbaji put up a solid night with 13 points, five boards and a season-high five assists.

Following the win, Austin will stay on the road and will face a fellow undefeated Osceola Magic squad at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Fla. on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 10 a.m. Central.