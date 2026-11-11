The San Antonio Spurs have won nine straight games after starting the season 0-2.

Every player has been an important piece of each victory, but none have been more dominant than Victor Wembanyama. Against Dallas, he recorded a ridiculous 52 points, 24 rebounds and eight blocks for the Spurs' sixth straight win. Then, 30 points and 14 rebounds against Sacramento. Twenty-nine points against Portland in a playoff rematch.

And most recently, 40 points, 11 rebounds, and nine blocks against the Phoenix Suns in 25 minutes in the team's ninth straight victory. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year looks like he wants the back-to-back honors.

Wembanyama is not slowing down anytime soon. The superstar's revenge tour is here, and he has built himself for it. He has shown he is committed to his health as much as his craft.

"The thing your body won't forgive you for is if you go through a range you've never been before," Wembanyama said, per San Antonio Express-News reporter Tom Orsborn, "but I've trained my ankles. They've been through these ranges before, so it's not new."

The rest of his teammates have been just as important throughout the winning streak. Dylan Harper has taken on the offensive load when Wembanyama is off the floor and ran. De'Aaron Fox has been the perfect pick-and-roll partner. Stephon Castle is ready to star in whatever role he's needed to that night, and Devin Vassell has stayed the leader, the glue.

On Wednesday night, the Spurs are set to take on the 1-8 Chicago Bulls with a chance to extend their win streak to 10 games, which would mark two straight seasons where they put together a streak at least that long. San Antonio won 11 straight twice last season.

Nov 7, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) looks towards the Portland Trail Blazers during a time out during the second half at Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting Lineups

The Bulls have had a rough, rough start to the season. At 1-8, Chicago is still trying to find its footing with a young roster full of players looking to establish themselves in the league.

But there have been some bright spots.

Rookie Caleb Wilson has been impressive to start his NBA career. The No. 4 overall pick has quickly become one of Chicago's most important offensive players, bringing energy, athleticism and scoring to a team that has struggled to find consistency.

Alongside Wilson, Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey have continued to take on larger roles. Buzelis brings versatility on both ends of the floor, while Giddey has been important in getting Chicago's offense moving and creating opportunities for his teammates.

Veteran Norman Powell has also been a welcome addition, giving the Bulls an experienced scorer to complement their young core. However, Powell is dealing with a shoulder injury and is QUESTIONABLE for Wednesday's matchup.

Former Spur Zach Collins is also questionable with an illness, while Nic Claxton continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury. Claxton was brought in to strengthen Chicago's interior defense, but injuries have made it difficult for the Bulls to establish any consistency in their rotation.

The Spurs are dealing with injuries of their own. Devin Vassell is QUESTIONABLE, while Tobias Harris remains OUT and has yet to make his debut.

Vassell has been a crucial piece of San Antonio's winning streak, bringing consistency on both ends of the floor and helping keep the offense moving alongside Fox and Castle.

But depth has, and will continue to be, one of the Spurs' greatest advantages. Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson and Luke Kornet have all stepped up when called upon, and Dylan Harper has continued to show just how dangerous San Antonio's different units can be.

Carter Bryant received extended oppurtunity with Vassell out, scoring eight points in 14 minutes against the Suns. The young fan-favorite has been fighting for minutes on a loaded team, and must continue to keep his head down as he fights for his place on these Spurs.

"The depth is our strength," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "We have a lot of really good players and ... groups and combinations that can play together. It will be a strength for us throughout the season."

Nov 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) celebrates a shot against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against a Chicago team still searching for answers, the Spurs will look to lean on that depth once again as they chase their 10th straight victory.

What to Watch For

The Spurs have to keep their foot on the gas.

Historically, NBA teams can get complacent when playing a team like these Bulls. A team's record could be hiding what a young, desperate team is capable of.

Every single player in the league is talented, and every team can pull off a huge win. The Spurs cannot be overly confident heading into a matchup that could be monumental to its record. San Antonio has showed maturity and focus this season, and they must continue to lean on that.

A win would bring San Antonio to a 10-2 start, bringing them closer to the No. 1 spot in the West. It would also bring a 10 game winning streak back home, where the Spurs are set to face the next hottest team in the league: the Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry and the Warriors have won eight straight, and Friday's matchup could be a tone-setter for the rest of this teams season.

Nov 14, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after dunking over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spurs came into the season with high hopes after their loss in the Finals. They admitted to being "too amped" in the opening night loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They went on to lose to the Houston Rockets. They haven't lost since.

San Antonio has taken all the lessons they've learned, and begun to apply them. This strong start is extremely promising for their playoff hopes.

"We're playing the right way, we're playing with and for each other, this is the basketball I like," Victor Wembanyama said.

This season is full of fascinating storylines. A number of teams believe they have a chance to contend. The Spurs, early on, have shown the West it might have to be through them.

Ahead of Wednesday's final game of the road trip, here's everything you need to know:

WHO:

San Antonio Spurs (9-2)

Chicago Bulls (1-8)

WHEN:

Wednesday, Nov. 11 (Tipoff 7 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

United Center, Chicago, Illinois

HOW TO WATCH:

DAZN, NBA League Pass

Radio: 1200 WOAI (English), KXTN.com 1350AM (Spanish)

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Tobias Harris (calf) - OUT

Jayden Quaintance (knee) - OUT

Ja'Kobi Gillespie (two-way) - OUT

Maliq Brown (two-way) - OUT

Devin Vassell (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

CHI:

Jaylin Sellers (G League assignment) - OUT

Norman Powell (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Zach Collins (sick) - QUESTIONABLE

Tobe Awaka (back) - QUESTIONABLE