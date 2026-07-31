Wembanyama Signs New Nike Deal, Including Signature Shoe Line

SAN ANTONIO -- The wait is over. Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama is finally getting a signature shoe line with Nike.

On Friday morning Nike released a video showcasing a new alien logo, and they didn't have to explain who it was for. A second look reveals that the alien's forehead is a V, and the lower half of his face is a W. A few minutes later, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Wembanyama, who has played with the iconic swoosh on his size-22 feet for his whole NBA career, signed a new long-term contract extension including a signature shoe.

The game looks different from here. pic.twitter.com/AVHEztAvHZ — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) July 31, 2026

“We are proud to continue supporting Victor Wembanyama’s journey with Nike," the company said in a statement to The Athletic. "As one of the most unique and influential athletes in the world, Victor is a generational talent who continues to inspire the games next generation. We are excited about all that we’ve built together and look forward to more wins ahead.”

The Summer of Wemby continues, as the rising face of the NBA keeps hitting milestones and opportunities reserved for the league's most talented and marketable superstars. Fresh off a Finals run in his third season, the league's first ever unanimous Defensive Player of the Year is the favorite to win MVP next season. He signed an extension with the Spurs at a discount of over $50 million to give the organization more flexibility to build a winner around him, and part of the reason he can do that is because he'll make plenty of money with endorsement deals.

Wembanyama landed on the cover of 2K27 this month, and made sure to bring some of his teammates with him. The Frenchman is a longtime ambassador for Louis Vuitton, and puts his acting chops on display in the Spurs' H-E-B commercials. He has reportedly turned down lucritive offers to promote soda and sugary sports drinks.

Nike is probably the brand most closely associated with Wembanyama. He plays in the G.T. series shoe, and there have been some special player editions of the shoes that lean into the alien theme.

When he's off the court he's often wearing something with a swoosh that nobody else can get yet. When he threw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium before he was drafted, he wore a pair of NOCTA Glides from Drake's line before they came out. When he went to see the northern lights this past season, he sported an unreleased jacket from Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Flea Market.

Wemby is always looking cool in Nike gear, and Nike is always coming up with cool ways to promote the partnership. When the Spurs advanced to the Finals, they turned the Tower of the Americas into a flying saucer and used drones to show an alien and the Nike logo. Their video included three short words: "He has arrived."

The new deal takes Wembanyama a step further into the world of true sneaker superstardom with the addition of a signature shoe. Instead of simply promoting the products Nike is already making, Wembanyama and his fans are getting a shoe specifically for him, with his name and new logo on it.

As a creative guy who seems to take special care with his brand, it seems highly likely that he'll have an influence on the design of the shoe. We'll have to wait a bit longer to see that, and it's unclear when the Wemby 1 (if that's what it'll be called) will be unveiled and available for purchase.

The list of current NBA players who have a signature shoe with Nike is short and distinguished: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Devin Booker, and Ja Morant. LeBron and KD were the only ones to get their own signature lines as rookies, and that doesn't really happen anymore. Morant got his in year four, and everyone else had to wait longer.

When asked about his 2K cover Wembanyama admitted that like a lot of milestones in his career he wished it had happened sooner, and plenty of sneakerheads in San Antonio and beyond have felt that way about his inevitable signature shoe line. They'll be able to add to their collections soon enough.