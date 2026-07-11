'Whatever it Takes' | Wembanyama Takes Takes $51 Million Discount, a Huge Bet on Spurs

LAS VEGAS -- Would you walk away from $51 million guaranteed for a better chance of succeeding at work? Victor Wembanyama just did.

Wembanyama has spent his entire young career talking about how much he wants to win, and he put his money where his mouth is when he took a huge pay cut in signing his rookie extension with the San Antonio Spurs.

Heading into his fourth year as the MVP favorite fresh off a Finals appearance, Wembanyama could have signed a five-year contract worth up to $303 million if he hit MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, or All-NBA. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that instead, Wembanyama accepted $252 million with a player option in the fifth year and no escalators to the super max. It's 25% of the salary cap instead of 30%, and it gives the Spurs a better chance to build a contender around him.

"San Antonio worked in close partnership with Wembanyama and his representatives, offering the full super max and different variations of extensions," Charania said on Friday afternoon. "But Wembanyama ultimately chose a contract sacrifice rooted in giving him and the organization increased ability to build a sustained title contender around him."

Wembanyama decided on the 25% maximum instead of the 30% supermax escalators to $303M, after he and the Spurs went through multiple frameworks. A major decision for the All-NBA star and Defensive Player of the Year entering his fourth season.



San Antonio worked in close… https://t.co/CaPIeGtiZ4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 10, 2026

Wembanyama hinted at the pay cut in a tweet earlier on Friday.

"Spurs family I'm here to stay," he said. "Whatever it takes."

Spurs family, I’m here to stay.

Whatever it takes🖤 — Wemby (@wemby) July 10, 2026

The rising face of the league just played in the playoffs for the first time, making it all the way to the Finals before falling to a deep team led by a superstar who took a pay cut. This offseason, from Boston to Charlotte to Los Angeles, there's a financial reckoning that makes it tough to keep any team together, let alone a good one.

The Spurs and Thunder have a bigger, wider window than anyone else, but the bill is already coming due for Oklahoma City and it will come due for San Antonio soon enough. De'Aaron Fox's max extension kicks in this year, followed by Wembanyama's, then Stephon Castle's, then Dylan Harper's.

San Antonio will get at least one more year without entering the luxury tax, but the money tighten's up fast. Wembanyama's decision to turn down the potential super max gives the Spurs more flexibility to build a dynasty around him. He knows that's one thing money can't buy.

"Poor Vic needs more money, right?" he said when asked about the prize pool for the NBA Cup in Las Vegas last year. "Just stacking money hasn't been any goal of mine in my life."

A delegation from San Antonio including Mitch Johnson, Brian Wright, RC Buford, and Peter Holt went out to Paris this week to spend time with Wemby, his family, and his representation and give them all the paths forward. In the end, the 22-year-old superstar turned down the super max. Wembanyama has refered to Las Vegas as a dystopia on earth, and with the rest of the basketball world in Sin City, he made a $51 million bet on himself and his Spurs, from his teammates to the coaching staff and front office.

As LeBron James continues to dominate the free agency news cycle, reporters note that the various levels of salary he could potentially earn are a drop in the bucket for a man with a net worth reportedly near a billion dollars from money earned on the court and off. He wants to go where he has a chance to get his fifth ring, and he'll take less money to do it.

Wembanyama is looking for his first title, and after getting so devastatingly close just a less than two months ago, he's acutely aware of how fine the margins that separate victory and defeat. To give his team as much wiggle room as possible, he's accepting about 17% less than what he's surely worth.

Spurs Family isn't a bogus slogan, they believe in that in San Antonio. Wembanyama joins a long, proud history of Spurs stars sacrificing money or role for the betterment of the team.

For Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Many Ginobili, it helped them build two decades of success together and a fist full of rocks to show for it. In the last year, Wembanyama has seen plenty of current examples. De'Aaron Fox gave Castle and Harper room to grow. Harper, who would start in a lot of places already, comes off the bench. Harrison Barnes sacrificed his starting role for Julian Champagnie, who unlocked a new level for the Spurs.

This summer, Tobias Harris took a pay cut and left a Pistons team where he's a star player and beloved presence in the locker room so that he could come to San Antonio and compete for a championship. If he starts, Champagnie will likely be asked to head back to a featured role off the bench.

Barnes is back as a veteran presence, certainly with an understanding that he won't see the floor nearly as much as he did last year. Billy Donovan, who has been a head coach in college or the NBA for the last three decades, is joining the Spurs' coaching staff as Mitch Johnson's top assistant.

Perhaps if a leader like Wembanyama gives up an eight-figure sum for the greater good, it makes it easier to sell a similar idea to his teammates in Castle and Harper if it means keeping this special band together. Because he did this, there will be moves that the Spurs make in the coming years that would not have been possible if he took all the money. It has a real, tangible impact on his ability to win in San Antonio.

The Wembanyama family will be set for generations even if Victor never signs another NBA contract or endorsement deal, though that seems unlikely. Money is money. Wemby has plenty, and knows he has a lot of ways to make more. Winning is harder, and building something that wins over and over and over again is harder still. That's the legacy he wants to build more than anything.

It seems a pretty safe bet that the Spurs can construct a perennial contender for years to come. With a vested interest in that outcome, Victor Wembanyama just made a massive investment in making it happen. If it pays off, it becomes a part of his legacy, his lore, his legend. When it's all said and done, he might look back at $51 million as a small price to pay.