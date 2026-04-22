Wembanyama Injured After Hard Fall, Leaves Game 2 of Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs say that Victor Wembanyama is in concussion protocol and out for the remainder of Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers after a hard fall on Tuesday night.

Early in the second quarter, Jrue Holiday fouled Wembanyama on a drive and the superstar big man appeared to fall on his face, smacking his chin on the floor and staying down there for a good minute. He was laying on his stomach with his arms folded in front of him, eventually rolling into a seated position and then jogging into the locker room under his own power.

best look at Wemby's head collision pic.twitter.com/75863ArhQz — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) April 22, 2026

Since it wasn't a shooting foul, Wembanyama didn't miss any free throws and was still eligible to return to the court if he was cleared to play. But before the end of the quarter, the team announced that he would miss the remainder of the game. It's not yet clear if he actually suffered a concussion, but expect San Antonio to be cautious.

Wembanyama dropped 35 points in San Antonio's Game 1 victory over Portland, and just became the youngest and first-ever unanimous Defensive Player of the Year.

The No.2 Spurs are heavy favorites against the No.7 Trail Blazers, but this game and the whole series looks very different if Wembanyama misses significant time. The Blazers had been held under 30 points in each of the first five quarters of the series before the injury, and beat that number in the quarter he went down.

The NBA has specific rules regarding head injuries. If a player is suspected of suffering a concussion, he must be removed from play and evaluated "in a quiet, distraction-free environment conducive to conducting a neurological evaluation."

If Wembanyama has indeed suffered a concussion, he can't return until at least 48 hours have passed and he has completed the required return-to-participation process. If he isn't diagnosed with a concussion, he could return sooner.

"If a player undergoes a concussion evaluation and is not diagnosed with a concussion, the team’s medical staff must continue to monitor the player, and the player must undergo at least another concussion evaluation by the team’s medical staff prior to the team’s nextgame or practice or approximately 24 hours after the initial concussion evaluation (whichever is first). If the player subsequently develops any signs or symptoms of a concussion, the player must immediately be removed from participation and undergo an additional concussion evaluation," the league rules state.

Concussions typically keep NBA players out for about a week. A potential Game 5 in San Antonio would be in seven days, and Game 7 would be May 2 in ten days.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information.