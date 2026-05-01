SAN ANTONIO — Private charter flights might alleviate the chaos of traveling across the country, but they don't shorten the distance. That was the motivating factor for Julian Champagnie.

“We just didn’t want to fly back to Portland," the forward said following his squad's Game 5 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday night. "It's a four-hour flight. Being up 3-1 and playing at home, it’s a good chance to close it out and not go back."

The San Antonio Spurs delivered with relative ease. After welcoming back Victor Wembanyama the NBA's concussion protocol a game prior, they entered Game 5 with a clean bill of health. Earning their first playoff series victory since 2017 called for celebration.

“It feels like a step past,” Wembanyama began. "A step well done. I'm personally happy to see things are moving forward in the right direction.”

Since leaving Frost Bank Center following its Western Conference First Round victory, San Antonio has, for better or for worse, been forced to sit on its thumbs again, waiting to hear whether it'll welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves or Denver Nuggets to Texas in Round 2.

The Spurs are a combined 2-5 against Denver and Minnesota this season. Early-season shooting woes shot their chances at a game over the former, while several late-season battles with the latter — only one featuring Wembanyama — resulted in a handful of close games, including a three-point overtime loss in San Antonio on April 4.

While regular season meetings can only predict so much of what a playoff series between two squads may look like, the Spurs like their chances against either.

"We're going to have to see one of them eventually," Stephon Castle said. "I don't think we need any extra time to wait and see which one we're going to play. I think we're ready."

Added Champagnie: "Personally, I want to play sooner. The waiting game is not for me."

Prior to Game 6 between the Nuggets and Timberwolves in Minnesota, the NBA announced its schedule for the Western Conference Semifinals. Without set times or opponents, here are the dates the Spurs will occupy Frost Bank Center:

Game 1: Monday, April 4 (Tipoff TBD, San Antonio)

Game 2: Wednesday, April 6 (Tipoff TBD, San Antonio)

Game 3: Friday, April 8 (Tipoff TBD, Denver or Minnesota)

Game 4: Sunday, April 10 (Tipoff TBD, Denver or Minnesota)

Game 5: Wednesday, April 13 (Tipoff TBD, San Antonio)

Game 6: Friday, April 15 (Tipoff TBD, Denver or Minnesota)

Game 7: Sunday, April 17 (Tipoff TBD, San Antonio)

The Spurs spoke on maintaining postseason physicality in preparation for what they feel will be a tougher series. Between dominating the paint on offense better, attacking the boards quicker and getting out in transition more, they've outlined areas of improvement.

If all goes to plan, they'll come out firing on all cylinders against an opoonent with already six or seven games under its belt. And it'll reap the benefits.

"W e have a lot of things we can be better at, but we’re ready to step up to the plate and swing,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “That’s a fun thing to be a part of.”

Not having to board a charter flight back to Portland was the Spurs' prize for taking care of business in Round 1 against the Trail Blazers. Home court advantage with some extra shut eye is shaping up to be its welcome gift to Round 2. Still, a win would mean more.

All in all, it's nice to be able to have some time to rest," Luke Kornet said. "I think once you know who you're playing, you have something to set your sights on."

Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves is set for 8:30 p.m. Central Thursday night on ESPN.