What Went Wrong For Wembanyama as Spurs Lost Game 5 to Thunder?

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The meteoric rise of Victor Wembanyama hasn't been without hiccups, and the biggest game of his NBA career brought multiple reminders that the 7-foot-4 alien is also a 22-year-old human.

In Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, with the series tied 2-2, the Oklahoma City Thunder defended their home court and limited Wembanyama to 4-15 shooting from the floor as the defending champs rolled the upstart visitors 127-114.

The Thunder used a crowd of defenders to stymie the Spurs' superstar, who finished with 20 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks in the loss. The counting stats at the final buzzer weren't abysmal by any stretch, but he looked a step slow out there and his coach admitted that he has to find a way to get more out of the uber-talented big man.

"We're gonna need to, he's got to take more than 15 shots, even with the free throws, and yeah, he's gonna have to score more than 20 points for sure," said Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson.

May 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) battles for a rebound with Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Asked if Wembanyama's lackluster performance was a matter of the coaching staff's game plan or the star player's aggression level, Johnson conceded that they both played a role.

"A combination of both. OKC did a good job, we got to do a better job," he said. "That's probably the easiest determinant, just surface level stuff. He'll definitely need to take more shots, but there's a lot of things all over the place where even when we had advantages, we just didn't make simple plays that take advantage of the opportunity in that possession, and in this type of game you got to be sure of everything you're doing in a very secure, mature way."

"I think they send so many bodies towards him, it's hard at times," said Stephon Castle. "I think he just wants to make the right play and wants to win, so you know it's tough. But yeah he's our best player, so we need him to be aggressive. I feel like him being aggressive opens up shots for other guys."

May 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the third quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Wembanyama appeared to be wearing the physical toll of 15 playoff games in this one. This Thunder team plays rough and fast, he's never played this deep into the season before, and in that sensational double-overtime duel in Game 1 he played a career-high 49 minutes. The games in this series have been every other day with plenty of travel and no room for extended rest, and that might be catching up with Wemby and this young Spurs team a little bit, or a lotta bit.

Johnson has said all year that he'd rather sacrifice the duration of a player's stint instead of the intensity of it, but at this point in the postseason that math gets even harder.

"There's probably moments where you feel like the game can be in the balance, a really crucial part of the game, whether you're making a run or the other team's making a run, and sometimes that can supersede the typical rotation, or what you're trying to do," Johnson said. "But you know there's an understanding that if we want these guys to play a certain way, they have to be able to have energy to do it, so sometimes you just got to make a good call on that."

Whether they're feeling it or not, and surely they must be, the Spurs who came to the podium after Game 5 didn't want to blame the loss on exhaustion.

"That's no excuse, honestly," Julian Champagnie said. "Tired or not, everybody's tired. I bet all the guys on the other team are tired as well. So, I don't really think that there's no excuse for that. I think the coaches are doing a good job of putting us into positions to succeed. I think that we have to take care of the basketball. I think that we have to fight the urge to give in to what our mind is telling us, and kind of play with our bodies. I don't think there's much of an excuse for it. We have to just do better."

May 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game five of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

"I'm fine personally, I'm good," Castle said. "Just trying to play through it, it's tough. I just think the way they guard, how physical they are, we don't get that same luxury to be able to play as physical on the other end at times, but offensively, I think we do a good job of screening and playing through it. I think we create a lot of advantages, but I think we just missed a lot of open shots tonight."

The astute reader may have already noticed the conspicuous absence of Wembanyama's own voice in this story about him. That's because he did not speak at the podium, and did not speak to the many reporters who entered the Spurs' locker room in hopes of asking the rising face of the league about how he's feeling physically and mentally after the loss.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the NBA warned Wembanyama about bypassing the NBA's rules for media availability.

Perhaps he was drained or in pain, though he probably would have kept that information close to the vest if prodded about it. Maybe he was frustrated after a choppy, ugly game chock full of free throws and didn't want to say anything regrettable. Wembanyama has been extremely honest in this early part of his NBA career, famously stating that he would not bear the burden of concealing his emotions. Perhaps in this moment, on the brink of elimination for the first time, the emotions were too much for him to bear in front of the world.

And even though this is the biggest stage of his NBA career, there's always a possibility that he or any player can be dealing with something beyond basketball. Recall that in December's NBA Cup Final against the Knicks, Wembanyama looked out of it on the bench and on the court as San Antonio came up short. He was still working his way back from a calf issue, but that wasn't the main thing weighing on him. We learned after the game that he played with a heavy heart, mourning the loss of his grandmother.

Most of us go to work and go home to our families without our job performance dissected, interrogated, and turned into content for millions of strangers to further dissect and interrogate. This unusual arrangement comes with the territory of being a superstar athlete, and throughout this season and his entire career Wembanyama has been incredibly open in his interactions with the media.

This season the Professional Basketball Writers Association selected him as the winner of the Magic Johnson Award for his thoughtful, thought-provoking answers to the press all year on topics ranging from his MVP candidacy to the ICE shootings in Minneapolis.

Wembanyama's decision to not speak to the media after this game definitely ruffled some feathers among some of those writers and the public at large. But nothing that Wembanyama said could have said would have changed the outcome of this game or the next one, and at this point he's less concerned about criticism and more concerned about forcing his way back to Oklahoma City for Game 7.

Otherwise, the next time he speaks to the media will be about the end of this incredible season.