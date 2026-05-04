SAN ANTONIO — If Anthony Edwards was going to play in Game 1, the San Antonio Spurs weren’t keen on waiting around to find out.

After a week off following their first-round win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Spurs entered Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals preparing for every version of Minnesota — with Edwards, without him or somewhere in between.

By tipoff, the uncertainty remained part of the story, but not the Spurs’ approach. They had already seen what the Timberwolves could be without their star, grinding through a six-game series against the Denver Nuggets behind extreme physicality and elevated pace.

“We’re just trying to cover all bases,” Keldon Johnson said. “I’m not really sure if he plays or if he does not play, but we just try to prepare as best as possible, so we’re ready for anything.”

Jan 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

That identity translated immediately. Whether it was Edwards pushing through a knee injury or Minnesota leaning on its depth, the Timberwolves played with the same edge that carried them into the second round — one that doesn’t rely on circumstance.

For San Antonio, that meant the challenge wasn’t tied to a name on the injury report as much as it was matching a team that forces you to be sharp on every possession.

“In terms of their style of play and their disposition and brand,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said, “I don’t think it changes too much ... obviously they showed the type of character and resolve and competitiveness they have.”

The Spurs knew that coming in. After dispatching Portland in five games, they expected a less "straightforward" level of resistance. Minnesota’s ability to dictate tempo defensively, combined with its willingness to embrace contact, made it clear early that a Round 2 victory would demand more than what San Antonio needed in Round 1.

It's that added challenge that excites Victor Wembanyama the most.

"We’re excited," Wembanyama said. "We’re locked in. We know it’s going to be harder than our first series ... (they are) a team that requires you to be on for 48 minutes."

While Edwards is expected to play Monday night, Minnesota will be without Ayo Dosunmu, who is still nursing right calf soreness, and Donte DiVincenzo, who will likely miss most of next season with a torn Achilles suffered in Game 4 against the Nuggets.

San Antonio, meanwhile, may be without Carter Bryant. The rookie forward was an unexpected addition to the Spurs' availability report, citing right foot soreness.

Beyond injuries, here's everything you need to know about Game 1:

WHO:

#6 Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0)

#2 San Antonio Spurs (0-0)

WHEN:

Monday, May 4 (Tipoff 8:30 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

HOW TO WATCH:

Peacock, NBCSN

INJURY REPORT:

MIN:

Anthony Edwards (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) - OUT

Ayo Dosunmu (calf) - OUT

SAS:

Carter Bryant (foot) - QUESTIONABLE