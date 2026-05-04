SAN ANTONIO — Julius Randle still remembers the shock value of watching Anthony Edwards hit the hardwood as hard as he does. It wasn't an isolated occurrence.

"He'd take a nasty spill," Randle said at shootaround at Frost Bank Center on Monday, recalling his early days with the Minnesota Timberwolves, "and then he just gets up."

Watching the 24-year-old continuously take contact and push through pain — at times, Randle was certain his teammate was injured — led him to give Edwards a moniker after the most popular of Marvel's X-Men: "Wolverine." It made perfect sense.

"He's going to do whatever he can to put himself in position to be out here," Randle said.

Around the league, Edwards' tough reputation has followed him. Given his athletic style of play, taking flight for a dunk attempt or leaving the ground to chase a rebound isn't uncommon for the guard, but his lower body does seem to feel the strain, at times.

A hyperextended left knee and proximate bone bruise suffered in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference First Round threatened to be further proof. Edwards missed the remainder of that contest and the two that followed as Minnesota claimed a 4-2 victory over Denver to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

The whole time, Edwards had his mind on playing as soon as he could.

"He loves competing," Timberwolves veteran Mike Conley said. "That's all he wants to do."

Jan 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs have been waiting a week to get back to basketball after eliminating the Portland Trail Blazers in five games in the first round. During that time, they've been preparing for several feasible outcomes — Edwards playing Game 1, Edwards missing at least two games and Edwards not playing at all.

"We're just trying to cover all bases," Keldon Johnson said. "I'm not really sure if he plays or if he does not play, but we just try to prepare as best as possible, so we're ready for anything."

Sunday evening, the Timberwolves listed Edwards QUESTIONABLE for Game 1, and by Monday afternoon, ESPN reported he expected to play; Edwards reportedly underwent several rounds of treatment, including hyperbaric chamber sessions, to expedite his return.

"I'll go out on that b**** on one leg if I've got to," Edwards said in a nine-minute video detailing his ramp-up process posted to his personal YouTube channel on Sunday.

The news of Edwards' upgraded status broke after the Spurs spoke with reporters Monday morning. If he does suit up, they don't plan to change their approach.

San Antonio has been forced to play games without Victor Wembanyama, who missed time with a calf strain early in the season. Minor injuries to Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Dylan Harper and even Harrison Barnes presented adversity throughout the season.

Perhaps it's why the Spurs won't be caught underestimating the Timberwolves, even if Edwards suffers a medical setback and is deemed unfit to play.

"In terms of their style of play and their disposition and brand," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of Minnesota's missing pieces, "I don’t think it changes too much ... obviously they showed the type of character and resolve and competitiveness they have."

Apr 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) reacts to being called for a foul against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter at Target Center. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

This season, the Spurs finished 1-2 against the Timberwolves. The two squads' first meeting was marred by early-season shooting woes, while a subsequent contest on the road came down to a final missed 3-pointer by De'Aaron Fox.

Their third and final meeting served as a vehicle for a larger NBA debate. Between Wembanyama and Edwards, neither is keen on claiming the "face of the league" title.

"That's what they got Wemby for," Edwards said during All-Star Weekend in 2024.

Assuming Edwards does play, he'll get another pass at the 7-foot-4 center who has had no issue scoring on his team in two appearances this season, but he won't be greeted with open arms. Now with a playoff series under his belt, Wembanyama knows what to expect from the Timberwolves, with or without their star.

If Edwards is "Wolverine," Wembanyama has no problem being "Sabretooth."

"We're excited," he said. "We're locked in. We know it's going to be harder than our first series ... (the Timberwolves) are a team that forces you to be on for 48 minutes."

Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the San Antonio Spurs/Minnesota Timberwolves from Frost Bank Center is set for Monday at 8:30 p.m. Central on Peacock.