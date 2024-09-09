Patrick Beverley: Victor Wembanyama is in a League of His Own in 2024
Patrick Beverley has never shied away from bold statements, and his latest take on San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is no different.
Speaking on his show, Beverley declared that Wembanyama, now entering his second season in the NBA, has already separated himself from the rest of the league.
“He’s not a five. He’s everything,” Beverley said. “Like you can’t even put him in comparison with other people. He’s the best player in the NBA next year. He’s a center who shoots threes and dribbles the ball [...] Just because you’re 7’4″ doesn’t make you a center. We’re talking about guys who are centers, who come out and set screens and rolls. None of the guys that we are naming come up and shoot threes, maybe [Joel] Embiid a little bit but that’s it. It’s not fair for him to give him a position. He’s an alien, he’s positionless.”
Wembanyama, who had an extraordinary rookie season, earned a spot on the All-Rookie First Team and led the league in blocks. His defensive aptitude made him the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year, and he was named an All-Star as well as a member of the All-Defensive First Team. Despite his dominant performance in his first year, Beverley’s comments suggest the French superstar is on the verge of something even greater.
“He’s not a center, not a forward—he’s positionless," Beverley continued, highlighting Wembanyama’s versatility. “It's him, Lebron James and Kevin Durant in that positionless category."
Beverley, who recently signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli Basketball Premier League in July, is currently gearing up for his own new chapter.
After a stellar rookie campaign, Wembanyama faces high expectations as he heads into his sophomore season, with the world eagerly awaiting his encore.