Cedi Osman Joins Panathinaikos: What His Departure Means for the Spurs
Cedi Osman, a former San Antonio Spurs wing, is leaving the NBA to sign with Greek club Panathinaikos, according to Eurohoops.net. Osman, who was acquired by the Spurs in a sign-and-trade deal last offseason involving Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers, departs the NBA after seven seasons.
In 476 career games, Osman posted solid numbers, averaging 9.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 35.7% from three. His time with San Antonio, however, didn’t lead to significant on-court impact. During the 2023-24 season, Osman’s minutes and production dipped, averaging 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game in 72 contests, the lowest since his rookie year. Still, he shot a career-high 38.9% from beyond the arc, showcasing his value as a sharpshooting veteran wing.
Despite a brief buzz about potential interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, the 28-year-old forward ultimately decided to pursue an opportunity overseas with Panathinaikos, a perennial contender in the EuroLeague.
While Osman was part of San Antonio’s roster last season, his role had become increasingly peripheral. His departure was expected, and the Spurs were not planning to bring him back for the upcoming season, making this move to Europe less of a surprise. With the team focusing on building around young talent like Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, Osman’s absence won’t significantly affect the Spurs' rotation.
San Antonio's focus remains on player development, and Osman’s role had already diminished in favor of emerging players. The Spurs are likely to continue prioritizing minutes for younger wings and forwards as they rebuild and invest in their future.