The San Antonio Minute: No Lauri Markkanen? No Problem for Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs were rumored to have interest in pairing two 7-foot standouts together with Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Victor Wembanyama.
After an offseason-long saga, that didn't end up being the case. Markkanen is set to stay in Utah, and he seems content with that. That doesn't mean the Spurs don't like where they stand, too, however.
Losing out on the Finnish big man means the Spurs can now put all of their focus on setting their final roster and developing their younger players alongside a pair of new veterans.
Deciding what will come of newly signed free agent Malachi Flynn, molding Stephon Castle into the point guard he promises to be and working with Wembanyama post-Olympics will all be high on the list as well. As for Markkanen, he's focused on next season with the Jazz.
And he loves it.
"It's a weight off my shoulders," Markkanen said of signing his extension. "I can focus only on the main thing now: playing basketball at a high level. ... It's a good feeling knowing that I'm going to be in Utah."
Watch the latest episode of The San Antonio Minute with Matt Guzman to dive deeper: