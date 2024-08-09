Inside The Spurs

The San Antonio Minute: No Lauri Markkanen? No Problem for Spurs

After a slew of rumors concerning the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, the saga ended with a five-year extension keeping the Finnish big man under contract through 2029 and untradeable for next season.

Matt Guzman

Mar 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) posts up against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first quarter at Delta Center.
Mar 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) posts up against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first quarter at Delta Center. / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs were rumored to have interest in pairing two 7-foot standouts together with Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Victor Wembanyama.

After an offseason-long saga, that didn't end up being the case. Markkanen is set to stay in Utah, and he seems content with that. That doesn't mean the Spurs don't like where they stand, too, however.

Losing out on the Finnish big man means the Spurs can now put all of their focus on setting their final roster and developing their younger players alongside a pair of new veterans.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) keeps the ball from San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1).
Dec 26, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) keeps the ball from San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Deciding what will come of newly signed free agent Malachi Flynn, molding Stephon Castle into the point guard he promises to be and working with Wembanyama post-Olympics will all be high on the list as well. As for Markkanen, he's focused on next season with the Jazz.

And he loves it.

"It's a weight off my shoulders," Markkanen said of signing his extension. "I can focus only on the main thing now: playing basketball at a high level. ... It's a good feeling knowing that I'm going to be in Utah."

Watch the latest episode of The San Antonio Minute with Matt Guzman to dive deeper:

Published
Matt Guzman

