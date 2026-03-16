Wembanyama Available for Spurs vs. Clippers, But Will Kawhi Play?

LOS ANGELES - The Spurs are in hot pursuit of the top seed in the West, visiting a Clippers team that's all but locked into the play-in.

When the season began most prognosticators would have probably flipped those two outcomes, but that's why you play the games. San Antonio has vastly outperformed expectations as Victor Wembanyama makes a convincing case for league MVP.

Wemby missed Thursday's game against the Nuggets with a sore right ankle, and it became just the Spurs' second loss since the beginning of February. He returned against the Hornets and dominated with 32-12-8-2-3 in the win. San Antonio's superstar does not appear on the injury report for Monday night's matchup against the Clippers, though rookie point guard Dylan Harper and backup big man Luke Kornet are both out.

Dylan Harper and Luke Kornet are out for the Spurs against the Clippers tomorrow



Wemby not on the injury report pic.twitter.com/IFKz68xrMq — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) March 15, 2026

Meanwhile, former Spur Kawhi Leonard has been on a tear of late but sprained an ankle in LA's recent loss to the Kings and is listed as doubtful for this one. He was a force when these teams played in San Antonio earlier this month, but the Spurs stormed back from a 25-point deficit for one of their most impressive wins of the season.

The Clippers moved James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the trade deadline, retooling with Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin. That pair combined for 49 in LA's previous game, and Garland didn't play when these teams faced off in San Antonio.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson's college teammate Brook Lopez went off in that game, scoring 26 points and splashing four 3-pointers as Los Angeles built a big lead.

Phil Jackson's 40-20 rule is an important predictor of a team's title chances, and tonight in LA the Spurs have a chance to secure win number 50 before they suffer their 20th loss. San Antonio is on pace for 60 wins this year, and they haven't eclipsed 50 since the 2016-17 season where they got 61 behind two-way superstar Kawhi Leonard who probably deserved the MVP award over Russell Westbrook.

Judging by the boos he got a few weeks ago, Leonard's unceremonious departure from the Alamo City is something many fans here haven't forgotten or forgiven. But the domino effect set in motion by his decision to leave has led the Spurs to here and now, nearly a decade later, as their 22-year-old two-way superstar makes his case for MVP. He may well lose out to Oklahoma City's point guard, but San Antonio has to be thrilled with where they're at.

WHO:

Los Angeles Clippers (34-33, L1)

San Antonio Spurs (49-18, W1)

WHEN:

Monday, March 16 (Tipoff 9 p.m. Central)

WHERE:

Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, California

HOW TO WATCH:

NBC and Peacock, FanDuel Sports Network

INJURY REPORT:

SAS:

Dylan Harper (calf contusion) - OUT

Luke Kornet (knee soreness) - OUT

LAC: