Way Too Early: 3 Players the Spurs Could Take in the 2025 NBA Draft
With the NBA season fully underway, the San Antonio Spurs sit in a markedly improved spot from last year, but will more than likely still have a relatively high draft pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
This class, which is considered to be highly competitive, contains the likes of Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey. San Antonio probably won't climb the draft ranks high enough to obtain the rights to either of those two, but that doesn't mean it couldn't take someone who could make an immediate impact on the roster. That being said, who could the Spurs wind up taking in the Spring?
1. Kon Knueppel - Duke University
Knueppel serves as an immediate boost to any NBA roster strictly from his shooting ability. The 6-foot-7 forward routinely leads Duke in scoring with his shot making ability, and is the typical Duke player. He doesn't make mistakes, limits turnovers, passes well off ball screens and hits shots from the perimeter when needed. His size fits in well at the NBA level, and he'll be hard to move off the spot for more wiry guards. Mock drafts have Knueppel in the range of the 10th pick, which is where San Antonio should fall if trends continue.
2. Liam McNeeley - UConn
Yes, another wing. Don't act surprised, though. After watching San Antonio's last game, nobody would argue that the Spurs need more consistent shooting threats, and McNeeley is just that. Another versatile wing a 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, the UConn forward recently dropped 27 points on Gonzaga in a dominant win. Additionally, it doesn't take a professional scout to pick out the similarities in team culture that Dan Hurley has cultivated at UConn and the winning, team basketball attitude that Gregg Popovich and company have displayed for decades in San Antonio. McNeeley might be the most plug-and-play fit.
3. Jeremiah Fears - Oklahoma
If the Spurs elect to go for more depth at the guard spot as opposed to a swing forward, don't be shocked if they look in Jeremiah Fears' direction. At just 18 years old, Fears is still growing into the college game, but man, is he doing it quickly. Fears attacks the rim with reckless abandon at times, but his athleticism jumps off the page. With his quickness and size at 6-foot-4, Fears could serve as a defensive stopper that can push the tempo with his ball handling ability and downhill athleticism in transition. If Fears doesn't shoot up draft boards too quickly, the young Sooner could fall into the Spurs' lap.
There are plenty of opportunities for San Antonio to get an immediate help in this draft at a position of need. If San Antonio doesn't make any shocking moves at the upcoming trade deadline, expect the Spurs to make some spring-time pushes for some of these players.