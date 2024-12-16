BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Releases Statement on Health
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich released a statement Monday afternoon, addressing his past six weeks of recovery since suffering a mild stroke prior to a home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"This has certainly been an unexpected six weeks for my family and me," he said, per a team release. "As we work together on my recovery, I want to take a moment to share that the outpouring of support we’ve received during this time has been truly overwhelming in the best possible way."
The coach broke his silence for the first time since the Spurs' post-game media availability on the road against the Utah Jazz on Halloween, as he did not speak pre-game before hosting Minnesota in the ensuing contest six weeks ago and has not been with the team since.
In his place, 37-year-old Mitch Johnson has served as San Antonio's acting coach, and expressed humility in the surprise role since taking the reins.
"Pop's impact on the organization," Johnson said, "it's hard to articulate ... We have a great staff and people that all have voices and that Pop empowers to coach ... and we're going to do it as a group."
In his time as the acting coach, Johnson and the Spurs have gone 11-10, most recently dropping a home bout with the Timberwolves as a make-up for not reaching the Emirates NBA Cup knockout stage.
Despite the team carrying on "business-as-usual," however, there remains an obvious gap left by the 29-year veteran both in the locker room and on the floor.
"This is a difficult time for everyone," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said. "(Popovich) has been the leader of this organization for the last three decades. When we walk into the building each and every day, we feel (his) presence.
"Not having him, we feel that void. And we miss him."
Popovich, 78, has three years remaining on his current five-year contract after signing an extension in July 2023 to make him the highest paid coach in NBA history.
He's long spoke of still having fun and finding joy in coaching, and while there remains no official timetable for his return or how long he'll remain the Spurs' skipper, he seems adamant at making a return.
And as it turns out, he might be the hardest one to coach of them all.
"While I wish I could get back to each one of you, for now, let me say that my family and I are forever grateful," Popovich concluded in his statement. "We’re thankful for our wonderful community, the entire Spurs organization, and our family and friends.
"No one is more excited to see me return to the bench than the talented individuals who have been leading my rehabilitation process. They’ve quickly learned that I’m less than coachable."