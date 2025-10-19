3 Thoughts on the Phoenix Suns as Regular Season Arrives
Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott is trying to break a bad chain of recent history.
The Suns hired Ott, a former assistant for the Cleveland Cavaliers, to try and re-tool their team after they failed to win an NBA championship with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, who was traded to the Houston Rockets, and three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal.
Ott, who was key to Cleveland's development of 2024-25 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley, has to successfully put Phoenix in playoff contention.
The Suns are predicted to finish near the bottom of the Western Conference, according to ESPN. Phoenix traded Durant away, and it will have a hodgepodge of talent that is yet to prove it can become a playoff team. The Suns were 3-17 without Durant in the lineup this past season.
Phoenix will begin its 2025-26 season on Tuesday at home against its Pacific Division rival, the Sacramento Kings. The Suns went 3-1 in the preseason without the services of two expected starters, guard Jalen Green (hamstring) and Mark Williams.
Here's what we learned:
The Vibes Have Returned
Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, who were fondly remembered for their chemistry and improvement with the Suns, were two key members of the Suns' run to a Western Conference title in 2021.
Those players were traded away, along with stalwart and defensive anchor Jae Crowder, to the Brooklyn Nets for Durant.
Durant was expected to give the Suns the scorer they needed to push past previous losses. Instead, the Suns did not make the Western Conference Finals in 2 1/2 seasons with the superstar forward.
Although Durant is extremely talented, the Suns' culture and leadership did not reach the fans in the last three seasons.
Many struggled to get behind the team as it lollygagged to an 11th-place finish in the Western Conference, with Durant reportedly not happy by the team's thoughts of trading him at the NBA trade deadline.
Booker is back, so the vibes are not fully dead from when the Suns were the winningest team in basketball in 2021-22.
Phoenix is trying to prove it can compete in a loaded Western Conference and will rely on its franchise star to make an improbable push to the postseason.
The Suns Have Yet to Show Their Full Complement of Players
Williams is on a plan to return to play, as he is yet to play in more than 44 games in each of his three seasons. John Gambadoro reports that Williams, who is on the final year of his rookie deal, will make his season debut against the Kings.
"We're going to be smart," said Gregory. " But he's in a good place right now, and I think in terms of what he's been through, he's shown glimpses of what he can be, and it's our job to put him in, mentally and physically, in a position to do that on a consistent basis."
Green is the other player who is yet to appear with his new team. His return to play is uncertain.
Booker On Pace For High-Scoring Season
Phoenix has bought into a future with its all-time leading scorer, Booker. Through four preseason games, he averaged 20.0 points and shot 7-of-16 (43.8%) from three.
The Suns' star is yet to win an NBA championship. It won't happen this season, but Phoenix is intent it will do everything it can to bring a title with Booker as its cornerstone piece.