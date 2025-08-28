Suns Given Lowly Standings Prediction by NBA Insiders
PHOENIX -- Almost every major outlet is not expecting much from the Phoenix Suns in the 2025-26 season.
After moving on from Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal this offseason, the Suns are viewed a lot differently around the league, especially since they missed the playoffs last season with those two on the roster.
ESPN's NBA insiders released a new standings prediction that has Phoenix finishing all the way down at 13th in the West with a 30-52 record, which would be their worst mark since the 2018-19 season when they ended the year 19-63.
"With Kevin Durant now with Houston and Bradley Beal with LA, Phoenix has begun its rebuild around Devin Booker and a ton of bigs," ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk added on the Suns.
ESPN Not High on Suns Heading into Next Season
Last week, ESPN;'s Zach Kram said the following about the Suns:
"No team has mortgaged more of its future for less in the present than Phoenix, which is an underdog to finish even in the top 10 in the West next season. But it's not as if the Suns can realistically pivot to a tanking posture, because they don't control their first-round pick until 2032."
ESPN also ranked the Suns among the teams most likely to tumble during the 2025-26 season.
Suns owner Mat Ishbia shared a few thoughts on this, replying to a story by Burn City Sports about this notion on X:
"I'm not worried about what the so-called experts think. They had us as a title contender the past two years and were wrong then. We're focused on making our fans proud by playing great as a team and building a brand of basketball that's tough and gritty."
Ishbia has preached an identity shift for the Suns this offseason, and he has gone out and tried to get players who fit this new gritty style, highlighted by Dillon Brooks.
Phoenix has a weird roster dynamic with two shooting guards in Devin Booker and Jalen Green expected to lead the way offensively, but the Suns hope a new youth movement will spark some life into the team for this season and the future.
This new style of basketball just might not be reflected in their record and place in the standings at the end of the year this season in a loaded Western Conference.