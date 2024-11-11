Analyzing Suns' Biggest Concern
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns dropped to 8-2 after a Sunday night overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings, though they're still sitting high in terms of overall play.
The next few games will test Phoenix's depth in the absence of Kevin Durant, who will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering a calf strain.
While the Suns have looked far better under the new guidance of head coach Mike Budenholzer, Phoenix still has some worries as the regular season is now fully underway.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus says the Suns' biggest concern this season is another first-round exit in the postseason.
"The Suns have one of the NBA's highest payrolls, teaming up scorers Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Mat Ishbia, who took ownership of the team in early 2023, chose to steer into the league's new restrictive collective bargaining agreement penalties for high spenders with hopes the high-end talent would be enough to win.
"Last year, the Minnesota Timberwolves swept the team out of the first round. Phoenix fired head coach Frank Vogel and brought in Mike Budenholzer. The biggest fear would be another weak, early first-round exit."
What would lead to that happening?
Health was a big concern for Phoenix's stars last season, as the trio of Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker only played 41 regular season games together in 2023-24.
Durant - as mentioned - will miss at least two weeks while Beal has been battling through an elbow injury before suffering a knee injury on Sunday. Booker popped up on last Friday's injury report with illness but has been relatively healthy other than that.
Thankfully for Phoenix, they have quality depth. Backup point guard Monte Morris still has one of the league's best assist-to-turnover ratios while forwards Grayson Allen, Ryan Dunn and Royce O'Neale can be interchanged in the starting rotation as well.
At least through the regular season - we know the postseason is a different animal.
Cohesion would be an issue for any team under a first-year coach, though the Suns already look strong under Budenholzer - chemistry looks like the least of their worries at the moment, and factors such as overall offense and three-point shooting also have been satisfactory to this point.
The Suns have a clear identity they're trying to establish. New point guard Tyus Jones has been one of the more underrated free agent teams in the league, too.
It truly feels as if Phoenix's season will boil down to health.