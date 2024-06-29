Details on Royce O'Neale's New Suns Contract
PHOENIX -- Ahead of the start of free agency, the Phoenix Suns locked down their biggest name set to hit the open market.
Forward Royce O'Neale is set to remain with the Suns after striking an extension to the tune of a four-year, $44 million deal.
ESPN's Zach Lowe reports O'Neale's contract has no options (team or player) and is fully guaranteed "all the way through" the end of the deal.
According to Spotrac, these are the estimated yearly salaries for O'Neale:
- 2024-25: $9,821,429
- 2025-26: $10,607,143
- 2026-27: $11,392,857
- 2027-28: $12,178,571
The Suns had O'Neale's Bird Rights, meaning they could outmatch any offer he received in free agency in order to retain him. O'Neale arrived at the trade deadline in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets and brought length/three-point shooting to the wing in Phoenix.
O'Neale is the first pending free agent to be retained by the Suns, as Eric Gordon, Drew Eubanks and Josh Okogie have reportedly declined their player-options for the 2024-25 season and will hit free agency.
The Suns previously anchored Grayson Allen to a four-year, $70 million contract prior to the beginning of the postseason.
Pieces such as Allen and O'Neale hope to complement the star talents of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal quite nicely moving into 2024-25. New head coach Mike Budenholzer looks to help the Suns improve on their 49-win total from last season, too.
O'Neale was a 37.6% three-point shooter after landing in Phoenix.