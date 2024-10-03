Evaluating 2024-25 Phoenix Suns' Backcourt
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' preseason is set to begin later this week, and here at Suns on SI we'll be breaking down the team's guards, wings and big men ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
First, the backcourt:
Tyus Jones
Jones was quite inarguably the most vital addition to the Suns' roster this offseason.
The 10-year vet has been seen as the biggest steal of the offseason ever since he inked the one-year contract with Phoenix in late July. He notably holds the top spot in NBA history when it comes to assist-to-turnover ratio and has shot 37% or better from three-point range over the last three seasons.
Jones brings the ultimate ability to be whatever the Suns need him to be. He can push the pace and bring out the best of what should be an explosive offense. He can organize and slow down the game in crucial moments, avoiding costly mistakes in the process. He can hit stationary shots at a more than efficient clip. Jones even possesses a quality floater when given the space to attack the paint.
Jones should very much be in line for a more lucrative contract elsewhere next summer after the season he is set up to have.
Devin Booker
Booker is entering Year 10 and has become a franchise icon despite last season going anything but according to plan.
The major positive is that the two-time All-NBA selection will return to a primary role that is more tailored to what he does best - where he can focus on getting buckets first and creating for others as a result of being a threat to lead a 20-point quarter onslaught.
He will very likely become the top scorer in franchise history this season - and Phoenix will rely on his top-shelf scoring to climb back into the top-4 of the Western Conference.
Bradley Beal
Beal was the toughest player to figure out last season. He had to wear many hats and play a variety of roles in a season that was marred by unfortunate injuries.
This upcoming season feels like one where Beal, much like Booker, will be in a predominately off-ball role where he will be able to do what he does best - score the ball from all three levels, pressure the rim at an unexpected rate, and continue a string of seasons featuring underrated playmaking metrics.
Beal has a glaring chance to flip the script in Phoenix and the perception of him nationwide over the course of a few months.
Grayson Allen
Allen enters year two in the Valley as the unquestioned sixth man of the Suns.
He should be poised to have a similar season to the last campaign - where he knocked down 205 three-point shots and played admirably on the defensive side of the ball. His 20+ pound build-up of muscle will make him more capable of guarding "bigger" wings situationally.
He simply feels like a 2-guard that can fit in virtually any lineup that Budenholzer can think of - and will undoubtedly be a key contributor to the team.
Monte Morris
Morris, not unlike Jones, has a proven track record of being one of the more steadying 1-guards in the NBA. He is second in NBA history in assist-to-turnover ratio (behind Jones) and has shot a career 39.1% clip from behind the arc.
His days as an elite backup are marred by the struggles he encountered last season, but there is certainly a conceivable world in which he returns to the player he was in Denver - if he is fully healthy and as clean of a fit into the offense as it seems.
Damion Lee
Lee's role is clear - play situational minutes to knock down three-point shots.
He isn't a particularly strong defender, passer, or athlete - but he certainly has a beautiful shot. He also has extra motivation to prove he belongs on this team a year after suffering a severe knee injury that left him in a heavy brace for several months.
Don't be shocked if Lee helps contribute to some Suns wins this season.