Evaluating 2024-25 Phoenix Suns' Wing Rotation
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns move into the 2024-25 season with another talented roster, this time led by first-year head coach Mike Budenholzer.
With preseason play beginning this weekend for the Suns, we've decided to break down Phoenix's guards, wings and bigs.
Kevin Durant
Durant is nearly two decades into his historic career - and he truly has shown minimal signs of slowing down.
The "Slim Reaper" has taken an even larger leadership role in his second full season in the Valley - and seems as enthusiastic as ever to be a leading man on a team with title aspirations.
Also, if anyone can find the most avenues to maximize and extend Durant's prime - it is surely Mike Budenholzer.
KD will be able to have a feature role in the offense, but don't be shocked if he takes on a 2011 Dirk Nowitzki-esque look in a pinch as well.
That's part of what plays into the greatness of number 35 - he can be whatever he the Suns need him to be - and fans should feel very fortunate that a talent like him had a desire to bring his talents to Phoenix .
Royce O'Neale
O'Neale is entering his first full season in Phoenix following half a decade playing a starting role on some great Utah Jazz squads.
The Baylor product brings a multitude of positive attributes to the table - he rarely turns the ball over, he can defend many guards and wings with efficacy, along with being a career 38.1% three-point shooter and bringing 31 playoff starts to the table as well.
The retention of O'Neale adds much more flexibility to rotations and likely gives the Suns quality depth that was sorely lacking in the 2023-24 campaign.
Ryan Dunn
It's unsure what role Dunn will take on in his rookie year, but if what is being said around the organization is true - he has come a long way as a floor-spacer in mere months.
Shooting just 23% from three in two seasons at the University of Virginia scared some away from the elite defensive prospect, but the mechanics and follow through were always there - and this coaching staff could be more than equipped to unlock this untapped part of his game.
The coaching staff would be hard-pressed if Dunn can become more consistent on the offensive side of the ball - as his defensive prowess, game-breaking athleticism, and high IQ should be able to perfectly compliment newfound consistency.
Josh Okogie
Okogie signed a 2-year, $18 million deal this offseason, which very well could be utilized as a salary match in a future trade - but for now, the Georgia Tech alum can be helpful to the endeavors of Phoenix.
Okogie is a high-motor, off-the-wall energy player that relentlessly utilizes motion on offense, sets hard screens, and rebounds superbly well for a wing.
Much like Dunn, however, is a jump shot that lacks consistency - and that is ultimately what has prevented a more formalized role.