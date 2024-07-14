Inside The Suns

Evaluating Suns Offseason Moves

Did the Suns maximize the limited asset pool they possessed?

Kevin Hicks

May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns General Manager James Jones speaks during a press conference to announce Mike Budenholzer as head coach. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns General Manager James Jones speaks during a press conference to announce Mike Budenholzer as head coach. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
PHOENIX -- The signing of Josh Okogie has effectively concluded the Phoenix Suns' offseason from a team-building perspective, save for any trades that could happen in the coming weeks.

The Suns jumped into the offseason with a frenzy of trade rumors, well-documented handicaps due to the second apron, and a second coaching search in as many years - how did they ultimately fare through it all?

Head Coach Hire

Phoenix Suns HC Mike Budenholze
May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Mike Budenholzer speaks during a press conference to announce his job as head coach of the Phoenix Suns. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Budenholzer was definitively the best coach that was available this coaching carousel cycle - and still is.

The two-time coach of the year and 2021 NBA champ has the Gregg Popovich coaching tree pedigree that guides his philosophies surrounding how a team coached by him is operated.

The accomplishments, the regular season record, the way the majority of his former players speak of him do the talking. Budenholzer is a phenomenal coach - and the Suns are clearly a passion project of his.

The Suns made the correct move here.

NBA Draft Picks

Phoenix Suns Forward Ryan Dun
Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Ryan Dunn reacts after being selected in the first round by the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Suns famously owned the 22nd pick in the draft this year - which was held just two weeks ago.

Although there were whispers that the pick could be shopped for "win now" veteran help, the franchise decided to not only pick a cost-controlled rookie, but also traded down to acquire future picks that lead to also selecting Oso Ighodaro in the second round.

Ryan Dunn was clearly the focus of the draft though, and by all accounts he was very high on the Suns' board going into the first night of festivities.

Getting out of the last draft until 2031 where the pick is solely controlled by the franchise with two malleable and relatively cheap prospects - along with a potential UDFA steal in Jalen Bridges - feels like a near best-case scenario here.

Free Agency

The Suns didn't do anything flashy here.

There isn't necessarily anything wrong with that either, as the Suns fortified two massive holes off the bench while retaining pieces that have done admirable jobs in general in Phoenix.

Monte Morris is an obvious upgrade over the committee-style approach the Suns had for the backup point guard spot in 2023-24 - fans have been quick to forget truly how effective Morris was prior to being slowed down by a hamstring injury last season.

Plumlee also serves as a tangible, if not seismic, upgrade over Drew Eubanks. He does virtually everything Eubanks can, but better, while also being a better passer.

Royce O'Neale got what has been hailed as a bargain deal for Phoenix, while the contract is also structured in a way that it can be traded easier. Ditto for Josh Okogie.

Damion Lee was a necessity to retain following Eric Gordon's departure. Bol Bol was a no-brainer to bring back if he was willing to take another minimum deal.

The Suns approached this free agency in a much more calculated fashion, and it could end up paying dividends from game one this upcoming season.

Published
