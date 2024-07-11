Suns Got One of Best Bargain Deals in Free Agency
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns weren't able to dish out massive dollars in free agency thanks to their positioning as a second apron team in the luxury tax.
Only being able to sign outside players on veteran minimum deals, new faces such as Mason Plumlee (one-year, $3.3 million) and Monte Morris (one-year, $2.8 million) were lower-level signings that hope to out-play their price point in the 2024-25 season.
The only major deal inked by Phoenix this offseason was Royce O'Neale, who was set to enter free agency before re-signing with the organization on a four-year, $42 million deal.
The Suns did have O'Neale's Bird Rights, which gave them the ability to reach deeper in the pockets of Mat Ishbia to ensure the forward remained in the Valley after Phoenix acquired him at the trade deadline.
O'Neale's contract was recently named one of the best bargain signings of the offseason by ESPN:
"The $40 million in additional tax penalties to retain O'Neale should disqualify the forward from the list. But considering the financial predicament Phoenix is in and the impact O'Neale has on the court, a first-year salary of $9.4 million is good value," wrote ESPN's Bobby Marks.
"O'Neale is one of four players to record 150 3-pointers, 50 steals and 40 blocks in each of the past two seasons, along with Anthony Edwards, Keegan Murray and Jayson Tatum.
"O'Neale, formerly with the Brooklyn Nets, has played in 456 games since the 2018-19 season, third most in the NBA during that span, trailing Mikal Bridges and Buddy Hield."
By retaining O'Neale, the Suns were able to achieve their goal of creating continuity heading into the second year of the "Big 3" era with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal looking to help the Suns to their first franchise title.
Grayson Allen (four-year, $70 million) was re-signed by the organization ahead of the playoffs and Jusuf Nurkic remains under contract in Phoenix through the next two seasons, giving the Suns a solid top six on the roster.
The Suns also brought back versatile big man Bol Bol and sharpshooter Damion Lee in free agency while losing Drew Eubanks and Eric Gordon.