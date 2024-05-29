Evaluating Suns' Recent Draft Hits, Misses
The Phoenix Suns notably own the 22nd pick in this draft and face a looming decision as to whether they keep the pick or trade it for someone deemed a "win-now" veteran presence.
The Suns have only retained two drafted players since the 2018, and we will take a look back at which years were stout decisions and which haven't aged gracefully.
2018: Took Deandre Ayton 1st Overall, Traded for Mikal Bridges
Ayton was widely seen as the best prospect in the '18 draft.
While former Suns HC Igor Kokoskov was the head coach of Luka Doncic for international play, Ayton was always the pick that made the most sense at the time, regardless of how it aged.
The Bridges trade worked out beautifully.
The Suns were reportedly interested in both Bridges and Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Either player would have been seen as a phenomenal addition at the time, and while SGA has become a better player than Bridges - the former Suns wing ended up netting the great Kevin Durant in a trade.
Verdict: Process over results. Both moves were the correct decision.
2019: Trade for Cam Johnson
This move polarized fans for a couple months, but Johnson's performance over the subsequent 3+ seasons shifted opinions in a huge way.
Jarrett Culver was seen as a great prospect that would be malleable, and Johnson was seen as a prospect with a limited ceiling that the Suns reached about 20 picks to obtain.
Johnson became a sixth man of the year contender, a key contributor on the 2021 finals squad, and the other major piece of the Durant trade.
Verdict: Correct decision, point blank.
2020: Selected Jalen Smith
This pick was always considered a risky one.
It was considered a slight reach - and the Suns passed on positions that had more pressing needs from a depth perspective.
Again, process over results, but Phoenix passed on Tyrese Haliburton, Devin Vassell, and even Tyrese Maxey to take on Smith.
This isn't a knock on Smith, who was a solid player in limited opportunities in Phoenix.
It comes down to just that - he was selected by a contender and never got a real chance to work into the rotation while eventually being traded to the Indiana Pacers for Torrey Craig.
Verdict: Should have selected Haliburton
2021: Traded for Landry Shamet
The most puzzling part of this move was arguably the 4-year, $44 million dollar commitment to Shamet after making this move.
The Suns passed on quality players who should be in for big paydays this offseason as well - New Orleans' Herb Jones, Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu, or even New York's Miles McBride.
The approach of not prioritizing the draft really began to start showing cracks here - and it's self-explanatory in this case.
Verdict: Should have stuck and taken a player, possibly Jones or Dosunmu
2022/23: Traded Away
These two picks were traded to the OKC Thunder and Nets, respectively, in the Chris Paul/Kevin Durant deals.
These moves stung a bit, as they could have acquired a rising star such as Andrew Nembhard, but swinging a pair of trades for surefire hall-of-fame talents is a no-brainer, regardless of ultimate outcome.
The Verdict: Correct move at the time of each transaction - and now.