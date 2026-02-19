Grayson Allen Gets Final Injury Decision for Suns vs Spurs

The Phoenix Suns move into tonight without the availability of Grayson Allen against the San Antonio Spurs.

Allen was a suddenly late add to the team's injury report earlier today with a sprained right ankle and was considered questionable before the Suns just ruled him out ahead of game time.

Allen hasn't played since Feb. 5, where he injured his right knee and was ruled out through the All-Star break, missing Phoenix's last three games.

Dillon Brooks is also sidelined against San Antonio due to his technical foul suspension.

Opening tip is slated for just past 6:30 PM MST.

The Suns march into their final 27 games hoping to get fully healthy, and that was initially the belief with Allen clean from the injury report from his prior knee issue suffered two weeks ago.

Allen is third in scoring for Phoenix with 17 points per night to also pair with three rebounds, four assists and 1.4 steals per night.

Allen's biggest threat is his three-point shooting ability, which he's converting 37% of his shots from deep this season. He also leads Phoenix in three-point attempts per night at 9.1.

His ability to knock down shots is critical given the natural gravity that's afforded with Devin Booker. While teams naturally put more attention on Booker, shooters such as Allen often find themselves open.

For the Suns to emerge as a true playoff contender, they'll need to continue hitting those shots.

Allen, however, has transformed himself into more than just a three-point shooter. He's driving/attacking the rim and putting in a defensive effort that fits into the very practices first-year head coach Jordan Ott preaches.

The Suns are excited to continue what's been a successful first part of their regular season.

"The one thing is, with this league, it is fragile. I mentioned it before, things turn quickly in this league," Suns GM Brian Gregory said. "So what we need to do is not be satisfied. To keep driving, keep pushing how we're going to play, what our team looks like, from on the court to our engagement with the fans and their work in the community.

"All of those things are critical that we not only continue, but now we push it even further and try to grow in those areas. Because our key is not just to build it, but build it to the point where it can be sustained. We're getting there - we're not there yet. So it's really important that we don't lose sight of our pursuit of where we want to get to. And I think that's been a key component to where we're at, at this particular stage of the season."