Suns Get Massive Boost on Injury Report vs Spurs

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have revealed their first injury report coming out of the All-Star break ahead of tomorrow night's road matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Phoenix (32-23) will only be without Dillon Brooks (league suspension) and Cole Anthony (not with team).

Grayson Allen (knee sprain) and Isaiah Livers (shoulder sprain) were not listed on the report, meaning they are slated to make their returns after both missed the last three games before the All-Star break with their respective injuries.

Devin Booker (ankle sprain) and Jalen Green (hip contusion/hamstring strain) are also not on the injury report after they missed last Wednesday's 136-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder for injury management purposes as it was the second game of a back-to-back after they played in Phoenix's two prior games.

Brooks was assessed an automatic one-game suspension after picking up his 16th technical foul in the loss to the Thunder.

Anthony is still listed as not with the team, as he is widely expected to be waived. The Suns were also reported to have agreed to a multi-year deal with free agent forward Haywood Highsmith, but have yet to officially announce his signing.

Suns Looking to Continue Success Out of All-Star Break

Although the Spurs (38-16) might not be the most ideal matchup for Phoenix coming out of the break without Brooks, Phoenix is looking to carry over its surprise success into the second half of the season.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia laid out what Phoenix wants to do the rest of the season at All-Star Weekend.

"Just more of the same,” Ishbia said to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin. “We’re going to compete at a high level and have a team the fans can be proud of. I think we’ve done that so far, but we’ve got to consistently do it. Fifty-five games are not enough.”

Phoenix has had no shortage of injuries during the first 55 games of the season, and they will now look forward to hopefully remaining close to full strength.

This specifically includes Green, who has only played in seven games this season, but no longer seems to be severely bothered by his hamstring strain he re-aggravated multiple times already.

"He's in a good spot right now. Injuries are unfortunately a part of this league. He's done an unbelievable job, just his spirit on a daily basis in terms of attacking the rehab and attacking the recovery and workouts has been spot on from day one," Suns general manager Brian Gregory said of Green earlier today (h/t Shane Young, Suns.com).

Gregory later added: "As we get healthier and we have more bodies, our depth is going to become critical ... for us as we move forward in these last 27 games."

Tomorrow's game tips off shortly after 6:30 p.m. MST.

