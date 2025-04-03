Evaluating Potential Trade Destinations for Suns Star
PHOENIX -- The writing appears to be on the wall for the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns.
Six games remain in the season. The Suns are guaranteed their first non-winning season since 2019-20 - and have to play catch up to even reach the play-in tournament.
Compounding those pressing issues is the fact that star F Kevin Durant is likely to miss the next week with an ankle sprain - the upcoming schedule does them no favors.
Even if the Suns were to secure the eight seed - the ultimate fate would be a first round exit at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The ultimate result of the disastrous season could be that the franchise is forced to trade Durant, largely due to a lack of controllable draft picks and young players moving forward.
Shams Charania took to the Pat McAfee show on ESPN earlier today to reveal that there were five franchises that Durant expressed interest in being traded to in February after discovering that he was almost traded the week of the deadline.
Each one of the potential destinations provide players, draft picks, or a combination of both that could appease Phoenix - the general volume of interested parties could drive up the ultimate asking price by Phoenix as well.
The Warriors will be left out of this due to the obvious nature of making a Durant-for-Jimmy Butler swap and a continued lack of likelihood that the sides reunite.
Pros, cons, and a potential trade package from the franchises that were mentioned by Charania are to follow.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Pros: Can be a number two option next to Anthony Edwards, in a more favorable situation defensively, less pressure compared to some other destinations.
Cons: Could be more than a Durant addition away from contending, trade offer could be weaker compared to others.
Potential Trade Package: Julius Randle, Rob Dillingham, Donte DiVincenzo, 2026 1st round pick (protected 1-13)
New York Knicks
Pros: Would be instant contender, great potential fit in Knicks offense, could return Mikal Bridges to Phoenix.
Cons: Knicks lack draft picks and general depth.
Potential Trade Package: Bridges, Josh Hart, Tyler Kolek
Houston Rockets
Pros: Suns could recoup own picks + have several options when it comes to acquiring under-25 talent. Houston is already ahead of schedule and could take the next step by adding Durant.
Cons: Durant would have to be the top option, and Houston's depth could be significantly hit by making the trade.
Potential Trade Package: Jalen Green, Tari Eason, 2027/2029 1st round picks
Miami Heat
Pros: Durant, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro would form a formidable big three, the Heat possess young talent that would fit phenomenally next to Devin Booker.
Cons: Miami would have to part with quality depth and would become an even older squad, no guarantee Kel'el Ware would be available.
Potential Trade Package: Andrew Wiggins, Kel'el Ware, Nikola Jovic, 2026 2nd round pick, 2028 1st round pick
San Antonio Spurs
Pros: Durant and Victor Wembanyama would be perfectly complimented by De'Aaron Fox, Suns would get young cornerstone in Devin Vassell or Stephon Castle. Spurs could become a contender instantly.
Cons: Wembanyama's uncertain health situation, surrounding roster could need to improve substantially to actually fit the billing of a contender.
Potential Trade Package: Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, 2025/2027 1st round picks (via Atlanta Hawks)