Suns Make Final Grayson Allen Decision vs Kings

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have made a final decision on Grayson Allen for tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings after he was upgraded to questionable on last night's injury report.

Allen is out for the Suns (19-14) tonight after missing the last seven games with right knee injury management.

"His swelling is gone, so he's in a really good place," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Allen before Phoenix's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

"He's been on the court. He's played some live action. We've just got to get over that next hurdle. We play some 5-on-5, up-and-down, then he'll be ready to go."

Now, it appears Allen still has to make it over this next hurdle, joining Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) as out for Phoenix against Sacramento.

Green is scheduled to be re-evaluated as early as Monday, so Phoenix will hope to have everyone else healthy when he does return to assess where exactly the team stands ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

The Kings (8-26) are on the second night of a back-to-back against the Suns after falling 120-106 to the Boston Celtics last night, so they have not released their injury report.

Zach LaVine (left ankle sprain) and Domantas Sabonis (left knee partial meniscus tear) have notably been sidelined for Sacramento.

What Suns Are Missing With Grayson Allen

Allen has averaged 16.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 39.2% from 3-point range and started all 18 of the games he has been available for this year.

He has missed the second-most games on the team (15) so far this season behind Green due to various injuries, and the Suns have gone 10-5 without him.

Phoenix has still been in need of another threat offensively, but has seen players such as Dillon Brooks, Collin Gillespie and Jamaree Bouyea take big steps forward on the offensive side of the ball without Allen and Green.

Allen started off the season very strong, but struggled the last five games he played before his knee injury after coming off a quad injury, averaging only 10.8 points in these games and shooting 7-for-34 (20.6%) from deep.

The Suns will hope he can return to his form from the beginning of the season, which included a career-high 42 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 10.

Tonight's game tips off at 7:00 p.m. MST.

