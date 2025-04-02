Insider Names 6 Trade Destinations for Suns' Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- The saga that began when the Phoenix Suns shopped superstar forward Kevin Durant at the deadline in February could reach an ultimate conclusion in the coming weeks.
ESPN's Shams Charania joined the Pat McAfee show on Wednesday morning to address the potential split between Durant and the Suns - a day after a report stated that the two sides could work out their issues after the season concludes.
Charania remained steadfast in the belief that the first move the Suns would look to make to reset is to move Durant - and the 15-time All-Star actually had a list of several franchises he would be open to joining.
The list of six teams:
- Golden State Warriors
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- New York Knicks
- Houston Rockets
- Miami Heat
- San Antonio Spurs
A reunion between Durant and the Warriors has always felt fairly unlikely - but this report seems to open the possibility that it could actually occur.
Minnesota and San Antonio are potential sleepers in the midst of a potential trade - the two teams could very well be a move for Durant away from jumping into contention.
The Knicks would make sense if the franchise had not traded away the majority of controllable first-round picks in the last year.
Houston and Miami have always appeared to be in the lead to close a potential deal - Houston has the best asset crop, along with Ime Udoka, who Durant played for on the Brooklyn Nets.
Durant has been of interest to the Heat going back to his free agency in 2019, so it is of no surprise that Pat Riley will attempt to finally unite the two sides this summer.
As for Durant's tenure in Phoenix - he could have played his last game in a Suns uniform after going down with an ankle sprain in Sunday night's loss to the Rockets.