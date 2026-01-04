Suns Make Final Grayson Allen Decision vs Thunder

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have made the final ruling on Grayson Allen's status for tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Allen will be out once again for Phoenix (20-14) after missing the past eight games with right knee injury management despite being questionable the past two contests.

“He played before practice," Ott said of Allen during practice yesterday (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "That’s been multiple times now. We’ll see. I think everything has been good. Now it’s a little bit of a rhythm to it, too ... He's getting there."

Allen has averaged 16.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 39.2% from 3-point range and started all 18 of the games he has been available for this year.

Allen's now 17 missed games this season are the second most on the Suns behind Jalen Green, who was originally the only Suns player listed as out on yesterday's injury report and has played just one complete game this year due to a right hamstring strain.

Green could be re-evaluated this week, as he was given a two-to-three week re-evaluation timeline on Dec. 22, marking tomorrow as the earliest possible day for this re-evaluation.

Phoenix plays at Green's former team, the Houston Rockets, tomorrow night on the second leg of a back-to-back.

The Thunder (30-5), meanwhile, have a long injury report with Isaiah Hartenstein (right soleus strain), Jaylin Williams (right heel bursitis), Ousmane Dieng (right calf strain), Nikola Topic (surgical recovery) and Thomas Sorber (right ACL surgical recovery) all out.

Cason Wallace (right knee soreness) and Isaiah Joe (left knee soreness) are both questionable for the Thunder, who are also on the first night of a back-to-back and will play the Charlotte Hornets at home tomorrow.

Suns Facing Uphill Battle vs Thunder

The Suns have lost eight consecutive games against OKC with their last victory coming in April 2023.

This season, the Thunder have once again been the top team in the NBA after hoisting the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy last summer.

Oklahoma City handed the Suns their largest loss in franchise history and the biggest margin of defeat in the NBA this season with a 138-89 beatdown over Phoenix on Dec. 10 in an NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup.

Phoenix did not have Devin Booker due to injury in this latest matchup after only losing to the Thunder by four points on Nov. 28 when Booker did play.

Tonight's matchup will be the first time the two teams square off in Phoenix this season.

The Thunder lead the NBA by a wide margin in defensive rating (104.1) and net rating (14.9) heading into tonight, so the Suns will have to be prepared to bring their A-game against the defending champs.

Tip-off for tonight is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. MST.

