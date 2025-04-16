Five Potential Trade Destinations for Suns Star
PHOENIX -- Coming off of completing one of the most disappointing seasons in the history of the NBA, the Phoenix Suns are set to face the music this off-season.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer was already relieved of his duties as head coach earlier in the week. A front office shakeup is expected. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal could be with new franchises by July.
The main constant in the tides the franchise is going through - Devin Booker.
The franchise player just completed his 10th season in Phoenix and appears poised to sign another contract extension this summer.
Not everyone is convinced that Booker will be a lifer with the Suns franchise despite the constant reassurance that both sides are committed to each other.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report named five franchises that would make sense for the multi-time All-NBA talent to join if the Suns ever decided to move on.
The potential suitors: Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic
The Suns would likely maximize return via the Rockets - who hold control over the majority of the Phoenix first-round picks over the coming years - the Suns could also get bold and potentially demand Amen Thompson in any package.
The Pistons would be the most meaningful landing spot for Booker - who grew up in Michigan as a Pistons fan. A Booker/Cade Cunningham backcourt would be sure to boost Detroit back into the upper tier of the Eastern Conference after 15 years of misery.
The Knicks would make sense as well - if more teams were involved to facilitate assets. Booker would be playing at his favorite non-Phoenix arena in Madison Square Garden and would also be reunited with longtime friend Karl-Anthony Towns.
The Thunder would be the squad with the highest ceiling with Booker - the franchise already secured a monumental 68-win regular season, and if they were ever to acquire Booker that figure could grow even more. Booker and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be the greatest backcourt to ever be assembled.
The Magic might make the most sense when it comes to need and fit. Orlando is a very talented team that lacks a consistent half-court offense. Booker could fit seamlessly between Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero - while the Suns could restock with a potent asset pool.
For now, Booker and the Suns remain committed to each other - Phoenix will begin a search for a new head coach that can better connect with the franchise player in the coming weeks.