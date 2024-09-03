Free Agents Suns Should Still Target
PHOENIX -- The NBA season is rapidly approaching - with the Phoenix Suns' preseason opener is just over a month away on October 6.
Despite that, the Suns still have an open roster spot and the fashion in which the spot is filled truly could go either way between a 2-for-1 trade or a free agent signing. Perhaps Jalen Bridges even gets a full-scale NBA contract if the rookie continues to thoroughly impress.
With that, who are the three free agents still on the market that would make the most sense for the Suns, ignoring everything else?
Jae Crowder
Crowder spent two seasons as an active member of the Suns and was a key contributor on the 2021 runner-up squad.
He had been a member of the Milwaukee Bucks prior to hitting free agency this summer, so he does have familiarity with first-year Suns coach Mike Budenholzer.
Crowder also remains friends with Devin Booker - every person he allegedly had an issue with prior to his departure are no longer with the franchise.
Crowder's days as a starting-level player are behind him as well, so that would be an insignificant factor here - he could solely focus on being a niche depth player that could make an impact on both ends in a pinch.
Talen Horton-Tucker
THT is easily the biggest "high risk" signing here.
The second-round pick in 2020 has been frequently hyped up as a prospect with an All-Star ceiling during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers - and was a key piece of the Russell Westbrook trade to L.A.
He failed to gain much footing in Utah despite the constant opportunities and flashes - that has now lead him to free agency.
The upside is certainly there for THT to grow into his own - particularly on a talented offensive squad spearheaded by a quality coach.
His role would likely be limited, but this shouldn't be a proposition that is counted out.
Robert Covington
Covington's best years are behind him. He also is seldom available relative to earlier in his career.
He could still make for a valid third-string role where he would serve as a mentor to rookie Ryan Dunn along with bringing floor-spacing in specialized situations.
Covington feels like an unlikely conclusion, especially 2 months into free agency, but it feels like he should still be mentioned after a largely successful career.