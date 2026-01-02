Preview: Suns Look to Get Back on Track vs Kings

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will look to rebound from Wednesday's 129-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when they host the Sacramento Kings tonight.

Wednesday's loss to Cleveland snapped a four-game win streak for the Suns, who could welcome back Grayson Allen tonight after he missed the last seven games with a right knee injury after he was upgraded to questionable last night.

Phoenix (19-14) returns home after a four-game road trip to play against a Kings team that has lost three games in a row and nine of their last 11 contests.

Sacramento (8-26) has been without Zach LaVine (left ankle sprain) and Domantas Sabonis (left knee partial meniscus tear) for an extended period of time and will be on the second leg of a back-to-back after falling 120-106 to the Boston Celtics at home last night.

Phoenix is 2-0 against the Kings this year, last defeating their divisional opponent 112-100 on Nov. 26 in a game where Mark Williams had 21 points and 16 rebounds.

Things are trending up for the Suns heading into tonight, and they are favored by 12.5 points over the Kings.

How Suns Can Get Back on Track

The Suns have not really lost any games this season that they were heavy favorites going into, as they play their brand of basketball and stick to their identity no matter who the opponent is.

This will be important once again tonight against the Kings, who are a bottom-3 team in the NBA in offensive rating (108.8), defensive rating (119.7) and net rating (-11).

Phoenix has really been focusing on offensive rebounding the last three games, leading the league with 20.3 offensive rebounds per game over this stretch, and will try to continue to dominate the glass against a Kings team that ranks 27th in rebounds per game this season.

A big emphasis for the Suns under first-year coach Jordan Ott is to win the possession battle night in and night out, and this has been one of the biggest reasons why the Suns have had so much success against teams under .500 this season (12-4 record).

The offensive rebounding is one of the wrinkles of this strategy, which has been predicated mostly on forcing turnovers, as the Suns rank first in the NBA in steals per game (10.7) and second in points off turnovers (21.9).

Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said that the Suns are the hardest playing team in the league thanks to Ott, who was an assistant on his staff last season, and Phoenix will look to keep showing this intensity tonight against the Kings.

Tonight's game tips off at 7:00 p.m. MST.

