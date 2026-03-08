Suns Suddenly Add Key Player to Injury Report vs Hornets

The Phoenix Suns move into tonight's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets with a starter added to their injury report.

Grayson Allen has now been downgraded to probable due to right knee injury management. He was not on last night's injury report.

Opening tip for Suns-Hornets is slated for just past 7:00 PM local time at Mortgage Matchup Center. We'll know a minimum of one hour ahead of game time if Allen is officially cleared.

Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin all remain out for Phoenix.

More on Grayson Allen's Injury

Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) against the Los Angeles Lakers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Allen has dealt with a knee injury stemming back to early February before the All-Star break and even had flare-ups earlier in the year as well. He's since been pretty clean on recent injury reports, so the timing of his addition is interesting to say the least.

Allen has been a coveted starter under first-year Suns head coach Jordan Ott, providing a blend of slashing and three-point shooting to Phoenix's rotation.

"We need him to shoot more," Ott said earlier in the year of Allen.

"We've tried to stress him to shoot tougher ones, more contested, off the dribble, as well as get downhill, get in the paint, make plays. It was awesome, awesome to see, awesome to see how his teammates pushed for him. Such an unassuming, quiet, well mannered, organized. He's always another adult in the room, it's great to see.”

The Suns are about to play their third game in four nights, so perhaps the team is simply exercising extreme caution when it comes to Allen. They've been pretty conservative with injuries all season long.

Allen has been clutch this season for Phoenix and even set a franchise record for most three-pointers made in one game.

Thus far, he's averaging 17.5 points, three rebounds and 4.2 assists per night.

The Suns hope to keep momentum going against the Hornets after climbing to a 36-27 record, already matching their win total from last season. They're currently two games back from the Los Angeles Lakers as the West's sixth seed, and if Phoenix is able to leap LeBron and co., they'd be able to avoid the NBA play-in tournament entirely.

The Suns have 20 games left in the regular season to do so, and Allen's health — especially with other lingering injury issues across the team — will ultimately be key in trying to make that happen for Phoenix.