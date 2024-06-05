Kevin Durant Again Listed as Suns Trade Candidate
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant can't seem to dodge trade talks, even if said talks are just suggestions.
CBS Sports' Sam Quinn recently named and tiered 75 players that could be of interest in the trade market this offseason - and Durant was placed in category 3 - stars that probably won't move, but are worth a call.
Quinn gave a brief explanation as to why the Suns should potentially consider fielding calls for number 35, and it was much of the same narrative wise.
"The Suns were knocked out in the first round, changed coaches and have next to no roster maneuverability this offseason thanks to the second apron. Durant has sought new teams for far less in the past. The Suns seem determined to keep trying with this group, but if someone throws enough their way for Durant, they'd have to at least consider breaking up a team that did not meaningfully contend last season."- Sam Quinn
This continued trade talk follows James Jones confirming that none of the "big three" would be up for sale this summer, and was seemingly further backed up by the hiring of Mike Budenholzer to be the newest head coach of the franchise.
While the Suns did not "meaningfully contend" in 2023-24, they did show enough strides late in the regular season, roadblocks and all, to be seen as a roster that could be viable with a new voice and a few roster tweaks.
Even if the franchise fell well short of expectations this past season, the truth is apparent.
The Suns gave up far too much in the infamous deal with the Brooklyn Nets to give up on the experiment just 16 months later.
It simply is not practical.
Back to Durant - he has moved teams twice before Phoenix, the mercenary narrative is wearing thin and has little credence - Phoenix is an infinitely more stable franchise relative to the Nets.
On top of the premise that none of the stars are actually available for trade, it wouldn't make sense for Durant and his party - there is no guarantee that a new team/city would prove to be a more optimal career move.
Unfortunately for Durant, the narrative will likely follow him for the rest of his career - fair or not.
The Suns, lead by governor Mat Ishbia, will continue to find paths to improving the roster over the course of this month - the 2024 NBA draft is set to begin on June 26, with free agency negotiation periods beginning four days later.