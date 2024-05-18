NBA Mock Draft: Zach Edey Goes Early
PHOENIX -- The 2024 NBA draft is right around the corner for the Phoenix Suns - and with that, a chance awaits to either trade the 22nd overall pick for a positive rotational piece or take a player that can be an impact player for a decade.
This draft is considered to be devoid of any "franchise" players or budding superstars, but there are droves of prospects that can project as quality role players.
In this exercise, we will project the entire first round of the draft, with brief reasonings - and this mock draft will be done assuming no trades are made.
1. Atlanta Hawks - Alex Sarr, C, France
The Hawks are supposedly set on exploring a rebuild, and Sarr is seen as the best prospect in this draft by many. Atlanta can move off of C Clint Capela to open up rotation room for Sarr.
2. Washington Wizards - Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
The Wizards take a sharpshooting guard that will add a bit of excitement to a franchise that has lacked as much for several years now.
3. Houston Rockers - Donovan Clingan, C, UConn
The Rockets are much farther along than other teams in this range - and they take the best player available, with the option to extend-and-trade star C Alperen Sengun this summer.
4. San Antonio Spurs - Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky
The Spurs' reported disinterest in trading for Hawks star G Trae Young makes this an obvious selection.
5. Detroit Pistons - Zaccharie Risacher, F, France
The Pistons get a potential steal, as Risacher has been seen as the best prospect in this draft by some.
6. Charlotte Hornets - Stephon Castle, G, UConn
The Hornets take another shot at an intriguing guard prospect from UConn - Tre Mann doesn't deter Charlotte from making this pick.
7. Portland Trail Blazers - Ron Holland, SF, G-League Ignite
The biggest need for the Blazers is currently wings. Holland joins Kris Murray, Jabari Walker, and Toumani Camara as intriguing youthful pieces at the forward spots.
8. Spurs - Dalton Knecht, G/F, Tennessee
The Spurs get a pro-ready player to help aid the advancement of the franchise in year 2 with Victor Wembanyama.
9. Memphis Grizzlies - Zach Edey, C, Purdue
The first shocker of the draft. The Grizzlies "reach" to address a big need with another pro-ready player.
10. Utah Jazz - Matas Buzelis, F, Ignite
The Jazz take a chance on a raw, yet talented prospect that could fit in nicely with a young core built around talents such as Walker Kessler and Colin Sexton.
11. Chicago Bulls - Tristan Da Silva, F, Colorado
The Bulls take another supposed reach to get another pro-ready prospect that can help extend a tenuous timeline of competing.
12. Oklahoma City Thunder - Cody Williams, SF, Colorado
Williams slips right into OKC's spot and will reunite with brother Jalen, who is a star for the Thunder currently.
13. Sacramento Kings - KyShawn George, SF, Miami
The Kings address the purported biggest need surrounding the franchise currently.
14. Portland - Johnny Furphy, F, Kansas
The Blazers get another malleable wing that can become a quality player.
15. Miami Heat - Isaiah Collier, PG, USC
The Heat get a steal - Collier is considered to be the biggest faller stock-wise over the course of the last year.
16. Philadelphia 76ers - Kevin McCullar, SG, Kansas
The Sixers get a quality player that they can plug-and-play.
17. New Orleans Pelicans - Jaylon Tyson, G/F, California
Tyson has been one of the biggest risers throughout this process - the Pelicans have an option to keep this selection.
18. Orlando Magic - Jared McCain, G, Duke
The Magic get some much needed floor-spacing with McCain.
19. Toronto Raptors - Tyler Smith, PF, Ignite
The Raptors take a flier on a raw, talented prospect that fits the franchise timeline.
20. Cleveland Cavaliers - Nikola Topic, PG, Serbia
A potential Darius Garland replacement?
21. Pelicans - Yves Missi, C, Baylor
The Pelicans commit to an even more physical brand of basketball with this pick.
22. Phoenix Suns - Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana
This pick should thrill Suns fans. Ware could have a Dereck Lively-esque impact as a rookie in 2024-25.
23. Milwaukee Bucks - Carlton Carrington, G, Pittsburgh
Milwaukee gets an intriguing talent that could potentially cover up depth concerns that were raised over the preceding months.
24. New York Knicks - Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
The Knicks make a decision to move on from oft-injured C Mitchell Robinson with this selection.
25. Knicks - Tidjane Salaun, PF, France
New York takes a chance on a raw prospect that they can pick-and-stash without sacrificing a current roster spot.
26. Wizards - Alex Karaban, SF, UConn
The Wizards take a player with championship-winning pedigree in an attempt to reach playoff contention again.
27. Minnesota Timberwolves - Tyler Kolek, PG, Marquette
Minnesota addresses the need of a true backup point-guard, and Kolek remains in the midwest on a contending franchise.
28. Denver Nuggets - PJ Hall, C, Clemson
The Nuggets decide to move on from DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji with this pick.
29. Raptors - Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia
Dunn feels like a great fit in Toronto from a play-style perspective.
30. Boston Celtics, Hunter Sallis, SG, Wake Forest
The Celtics utilize the final pick in the first round to get a prospect that can both play now and develop into a quality starter down the line.
The first round of the draft is set to be held on June 26.