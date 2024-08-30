NBA Power Rankings: Top Ten Teams + X-Factors
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 NBA preseason is just over a month away - and now is an ideal time to revisit how teams are shaking up post free agency, including the Phoenix Suns.
This could be the most wide-open NBA season in some time - save for the clear title favorites in the Boston Celtics.
The top 10 squads heading into September with a brief justification for the reasonings, and the team X-Factor:
10. Indiana Pacers
X-Factor: Andrew Nembhard
The Pacers were one of the pleasant surprises of the 2023-24 season - riding Tyrese Haliburton's leap into stardom and a deep squad into the Eastern Conference Finals.
The franchise didn't do much to improve the roster from the outside, but Bennedict Mathurin returning from injury and the addition of Johnny Furphy further bolster the strength of this roster - depth.
9. Phoenix Suns
X-Factor: Tyus Jones
The Suns could be as high as 5 on paper. It's ultimately difficult to justify a placement that high until they flip the script on the floor, however.
It should be expected that they get off to a much quicker start this season compared to last under new leadership on the sideline.
8. Milwaukee Bucks
X-Factor: Khris Middleton
The Bucks suffered a similar fate to the Suns last season, but it was arguably even more so due to injury.
The fortunes of the 2024-25 squad likely come down to overall health of the roster - particularly of Middleton - who has been on-and-off the floor over the last three seasons.
7. Philadelphia 76ers
X-Factor: Kelly Oubre Jr.
The 76ers had a quality offseason - bringing back Kyle Lowry, and Kelly Oubre Jr, while also signing Paul George to a max contract.
The future outlook of the franchise is in limbo, but this particular season should produce a contending squad.
6. Denver Nuggets
X-Factor: Michael Porter Jr.
Denver suffered a shocking playoff loss last season and had a rocky offseason, but return one of the best four-man cores in the league - which should give them a shot against anyone.
Expect Nikola Jokic to content for a fourth MVP in five seasons as well.
5. New York Knicks
X-Factor: Mikal Bridges
The Knicks were arguably a Jalen Brunson injury away from making their first ECF appearance in years - and they only got better in the offseason.
Between re-signing O.G. Anunoby, returning Julius Randle from injury, trading for Mikal Bridges, and drafting Tyler Kolek - the Knicks have one of the most well-rounded rosters in the league going into the new season.
4. Minnesota Timberwolves
X-Factor: Rob Dillingham
The Wolves are a squad that are seemingly being underrated going into the season, with many projecting natural regression from Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, etc.
What is being ignored is incoming rookie Rob Dillingham, as well as internal development from Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. This is a squad that should continue to be respected.
3. Dallas Mavericks
X-Factor: Naji Marshall
The Mavericks are a squad that could conceivably regress this upcoming season. Losing Derrick Jones Jr. could be more crucial than originally anticipated, while some of the key players on the squad arguably over-performed relative to expectation last season.
The Mavs still receive the benefit of the doubt despite this heading into the season.
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
X-Factor: Cason Wallace
The Thunder arguably had the best offseason of anyone this summer. They were able to trade Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso and signed Isaiah Hartenstein to be the enforcer on both sides of the ball.
They also returned Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins on team-friendly contracts - that builds what is perhaps the most well-rounded roster in the NBA.
1. Boston Celtics
X-Factor: Kristaps Porzingis
The Celtics should be the favorites to repeat currently - and rightfully so.
The franchise returns the entirety of the core that just made a dominant run to the title - and added Baylor Scheierman through the draft.
If Porzingis is healthy for the playoff run, they could easily make another dominant run towards the title.
Boston is the clear number 1 team until proven otherwise.